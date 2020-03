Hafidz Internasional Fatih Seferagic Bagikan Video Polisi Indonesia Imami Salat dengan Suara Merdu

View this post on Instagram

Whatever you do, do not neglect prayer. No matter what situation you're in, where you are, what you do ????????❤️ ⠀ “O you who have believed, seek help through patience and prayer. Indeed, Allah is with the patient”

Editor: Mitha Paradilla Rayadi