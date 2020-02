Jumpa Penggemar Lucas WayV di Jakarta Ditunda karena Virus Corona

View this post on Instagram

Hi Neotizens! Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) global emergency status declared by WHO, a temporary travel regulation is released through Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights of The Republic of Indonesia Number 3 of 2020. It is with utmost regret that Neo Coffee team and SM Entertainment have to postpone Neo Coffee Fan Meeting with Lucas in Jakarta on 18 February 2020 at Kota Kasablanka. The safety of Lucas, staff and neotizens is our top priority and we will continue to act on advice from the authorities on the coronavirus. You can read all the FAQs regarding the postponement here. The winner data confirmation will still be done, max 18 Feb 2020. The winner will be forfeited if the submission is exceeding the time limit. Please remember that this is compulsory. Once again we apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.