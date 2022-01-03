Lirik Lagu abcefu - Gayle Viral di TikTok, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Simak lirik lagu 'abcdefu' yang dibawakan penyanyi Gayle, lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2021 ini menjadi viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lirik 'abcdefu' menceritakan curahan hati Gayle kepada mantan pacarnya.

Dibagikan Pikiran-Rakyat.com, berikut lirik lagu 'abcdefu' dari Gayle, lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia:

Baca Juga: Kim Hwat Bongkar Kasus Rp80 Juta Vanessa Angel, Akui Tahu Dalang Sebenarnya: Ada Kendali dari ‘Pocong Lontong’

Lirik 'abcdefu' dari GAYLE:

F*ck you and your mom and your sister and your job

And your broke-ass car and that sh*t you call art

F*ck you and your friends that I'll never see again

Everybody but your dog, you can all f*ck off

I swear I meant to mean the best when it ended

Even tried to bite my tongue when you start sh*t

Now you're textin' all my friends asking questions

They never even liked you in the first place

Dated a girl that I hate for the attention

She only made it two days, what a connection

It's like you'd do anythin' for my affection

You're goin' all about it in the worst ways

I was into you, but I'm ovеr it now

And I was tryna be nice

But nothing's getting through, so lеt me spell it out