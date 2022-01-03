Lirik Lagu abcefu - Gayle Viral di TikTok, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Elfrida Chania S
- 3 Januari 2022, 08:30 WIB
Lirik lagu 'abcdefu' dari GAYLE yang viral di TikTok, lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.
Lirik lagu 'abcdefu' dari GAYLE yang viral di TikTok, lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia. /Facebook/Gayle

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Simak lirik lagu 'abcdefu' yang dibawakan penyanyi Gayle, lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2021 ini menjadi viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lirik 'abcdefu' menceritakan curahan hati Gayle kepada mantan pacarnya.

Dibagikan Pikiran-Rakyat.com, berikut lirik lagu 'abcdefu' dari Gayle, lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia:

Lirik 'abcdefu' dari GAYLE:

F*ck you and your mom and your sister and your job
And your broke-ass car and that sh*t you call art
F*ck you and your friends that I'll never see again
Everybody but your dog, you can all f*ck off

I swear I meant to mean the best when it ended
Even tried to bite my tongue when you start sh*t
Now you're textin' all my friends asking questions
They never even liked you in the first place
Dated a girl that I hate for the attention
She only made it two days, what a connection
It's like you'd do anythin' for my affection
You're goin' all about it in the worst ways

I was into you, but I'm ovеr it now
And I was tryna be nice
But nothing's getting through, so lеt me spell it out

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

