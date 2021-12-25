PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Salah satu anggota BTS, Kim Taehyung alias V baru saja merilis lagu berjudul Christmas Tree.

Lagu V BTS berjudul Christmas Tree ini terpilih menjadi original soundtrack drama Korea 'Our Beloved Summer'.

Berikut lirik lagu Christmas Tree - V BTS cocok untuk kamu yang merayakan Natal 2021:

In this moment

I see you

It always comes around

As I believed

When the rain stops

You shine on me

Your light's the only thing

that keeps the cold out

Moon in the summer night

Whispering of the stars

They're singing like

Christmas trees for us

So I'll tell you

A Million tiny things that

You have never known

It all gets tangled up inside

And I'll tell you

A Million little reasons

I'm falling for your eyes

I just want to be where you are