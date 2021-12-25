Lirik Lagu Christmas Tree - V BTS, Cocok untuk Kamu yang Merayakan Natal 2021

Hani Febriani
- 25 Desember 2021, 11:45 WIB
Potret Kim Taehyung alias V BTS.
Potret Kim Taehyung alias V BTS. /Instagram.com/@thv

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Salah satu anggota BTS, Kim Taehyung alias V baru saja merilis lagu berjudul Christmas Tree.

Lagu V BTS berjudul Christmas Tree ini terpilih menjadi original soundtrack drama Korea 'Our Beloved Summer'.

Berikut lirik lagu Christmas Tree - V BTS cocok untuk kamu yang merayakan Natal 2021:

In this moment
I see you
It always comes around
As I believed

When the rain stops
You shine on me
Your light's the only thing
that keeps the cold out

Moon in the summer night
Whispering of the stars
They're singing like
Christmas trees for us

So I'll tell you
A Million tiny things that
You have never known
It all gets tangled up inside

And I'll tell you
A Million little reasons
I'm falling for your eyes
I just want to be where you are

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Berbagai Sumber

