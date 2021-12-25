PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Salah satu anggota BTS, Kim Taehyung alias V baru saja merilis lagu berjudul Christmas Tree.
Lagu V BTS berjudul Christmas Tree ini terpilih menjadi original soundtrack drama Korea 'Our Beloved Summer'.
Berikut lirik lagu Christmas Tree - V BTS cocok untuk kamu yang merayakan Natal 2021:
In this moment
I see you
It always comes around
As I believed
When the rain stops
You shine on me
Your light's the only thing
that keeps the cold out
Moon in the summer night
Whispering of the stars
They're singing like
Christmas trees for us
So I'll tell you
A Million tiny things that
You have never known
It all gets tangled up inside
And I'll tell you
A Million little reasons
I'm falling for your eyes
I just want to be where you are
