Lirik Lagu All Too Well (10 Minute Version) oleh Taylor Swift dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Nur Annisa
- 13 November 2021, 14:50 WIB
Ini lirik lagu Taylor Swift - All Too Well 10 Minute Version dan terjemahan arti Bahasa Indonesia dalam album Red My Version.
Ini lirik lagu Taylor Swift - All Too Well 10 Minute Version dan terjemahan arti Bahasa Indonesia dalam album Red My Version. /Instagram.com/@taylorswift

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Penyanyi kelahiran 13 Desember 1989, Taylor Swift telah resmi merilis versi asli dari lagu All Too Well dari album RED dengan durasi 10 menit (10 Minute Version).

Lagu All Too Well yang menjadi andalan Taylor Swift di album RED ini merupakan lagu emosional dengan lirik lagu yang terinspirasi dari kenangannya bersama sang mantan, Jake Gylenhaal.

Berikut Pikiran-Rakyat.com telah merilis informasi lirik lagu All Too Well (10 Minute Version) yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift, dilengkapi dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.

Lirik Lagu All Too Well - Taylor Swift (10 Minute Version)

I walked through the door with you, the air was cold
But something 'bout it felt like home somehow
And I left my scarf there at your sister's house
And you've still got it in your drawer, even now
Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze
We're singing in the car, getting lost upstate
Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place
And I can picture it after all these days

And I know it's long gone and
That magic's not here no more
And I might be okay, but I'm not fine at all
Oh, oh, oh

'Causе there we arе again on that little town street
You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me
Wind in my hair, I was there
I remember it all too well

