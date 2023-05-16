Bank Syariah Indonesia Faces Data Breach as LockBit Hackers Expose Customer Information on Dark Web

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 16 Mei 2023, 14:40 WIB
BSI Mobile.
BSI Mobile. /Tangkap layar/Play Store

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Hackers from the Lockbit group have claimed to have obtained customer data from Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) and announced that they have distributed the data on the dark web. The Twitter account @darktracer_int made this announcement on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

“The negotiation period has ended, and the LockBit ransomware group has finally made all the stolen data from Bank Syariah Indonesia public on the dark web,” said the owner of the @darktracer_int account.

In the shared screenshots, various company data can be seen, ranging from regional chief executive officers (RCEO) to corporate secretaries. Additionally, there are internal documents such as retail banking backup data and a database of contractual agreement documents dated April 19, 2022.

Several netizens have raised concerns about BSI's accountability regarding the security of customer data.

Baca Juga: Terkendala Kewenangan dan Aturan, Anggota DPRD Jawa Barat Dorong Pemekaran Wilayah

In response to the cyberattack, Gunawan A. Hartoyo, Corporate Secretary of BSI, stated that they have coordinated with several institutions, including the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN), the Financial Services Authority (OJK), and Bank Indonesia.

"The obstacles have been resolved, and customers can resume their financial transactions and necessary payments. We have also conducted an assessment of the attack, implemented recovery measures, audits, and mitigation to prevent future disruptions," said Gunawan A. Hartoyo.

Furthermore, Gunawan A. Hartoyo urged the public not to easily believe rumors spread by irresponsible parties. 

Baca Juga: Kesehatannya Diserang Sejumlah Penyakit, Mpok Atiek: Pastinya Panik Banget

According to him, BSI regularly conducts checks and follows up on the overall security of their systems, while implementing long-term mitigation measures.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Bank Syariah Indonesia Faces Data Breach as LockBit Hackers Expose Customer Information on Dark Web

Bank Syariah Indonesia Faces Data Breach as LockBit Hackers Expose Customer Information on Dark Web

16 Mei 2023, 14:40 WIB
Hacker Lockbit Klaim Sebar Data Nasabah BSI di Dark Web, BSI: Data dan Dana Nasabah Aman

Hacker Lockbit Klaim Sebar Data Nasabah BSI di Dark Web, BSI: Data dan Dana Nasabah Aman

16 Mei 2023, 13:08 WIB
Kejar Inflasi di Bawah 4 Persen, Pemerintah Berencana Turunkan Tarif Komoditas Penyumbang Inflasi Terbesar

Kejar Inflasi di Bawah 4 Persen, Pemerintah Berencana Turunkan Tarif Komoditas Penyumbang Inflasi Terbesar

15 Mei 2023, 15:45 WIB
Melalui Spill Produk & Bikin Konten, Tasya Farasya Ceritakan Bisa Dapat Keuntungan di Shopee Affiliate Program

Melalui Spill Produk & Bikin Konten, Tasya Farasya Ceritakan Bisa Dapat Keuntungan di Shopee Affiliate Program

15 Mei 2023, 06:00 WIB
Iklim Ekonomi Membaik, Target Investasi di Cimahi Naik

Iklim Ekonomi Membaik, Target Investasi di Cimahi Naik

14 Mei 2023, 19:50 WIB
Jusuf Kalla Sebut 50 Persen Ekonomi RI Dikuasai China, Said Didu: Harus Ada Kebijakan

Jusuf Kalla Sebut 50 Persen Ekonomi RI Dikuasai China, Said Didu: Harus Ada Kebijakan

14 Mei 2023, 11:14 WIB
Kemenkeu Anggarkan Mobil Listrik Untuk Pejabat Eselon I, Said Didu Sebut Rakyat yang Bayar

Kemenkeu Anggarkan Mobil Listrik Untuk Pejabat Eselon I, Said Didu Sebut Rakyat yang Bayar

13 Mei 2023, 13:30 WIB
Generasi Muda Makin Tertarik Investasi, Butuh Edukasi Soal Literasi Keuangan

Generasi Muda Makin Tertarik Investasi, Butuh Edukasi Soal Literasi Keuangan

12 Mei 2023, 20:34 WIB
Menteri PANRB Resmikan Empat MPP di Sumatra, Gerbang Investasi dan Peningkatan Ekonomi

Menteri PANRB Resmikan Empat MPP di Sumatra, Gerbang Investasi dan Peningkatan Ekonomi

12 Mei 2023, 14:51 WIB
BSI Mobile Error 4 Hari, Amankah Tabungan Nasabah?

BSI Mobile Error 4 Hari, Amankah Tabungan Nasabah?

11 Mei 2023, 21:13 WIB

Terpopuler

1

LINK STREAMING MotoGP Prancis 2023, Gratis Nonton Live Streaming Trans7
2

4 Link Live Streaming MotoGP Prancis 2023, Nonton Balapan Langsung di Trans7 Gratis!
3

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG MotoGP Prancis 2023 Dimulai! Simak Link Live Streaming Trans7 Gratis!
4

Prediksi Skor Valladolid vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up
5

Prediksi Skor RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen di Liga Jerman: Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
6

Viral Pria Tabrak Istrinya Saat Bersama Selingkuhan di Cikarang, Langsung Jadi Bulan-bulanan Warga
7

Link Live MotoGP Prancis 2023, Nonton Siaran Langsung Gratis
8

Prediksi Skor Sampdoria vs Empoli di Liga Italia: Preview Tim, Head to Head hingga Starting Line-up
9

Prediksi Skor Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano di Liga Spanyol: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
10

Viral Wanita Mirip Puan Maharani Terciduk Nonton Konser BLACKPINK di Singapura, Netizen: Ternyata Dia BLINK

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Buleleng Post

Dapatkan Ratusan Ruby Gratis! Kode Redeem Sword Master Story 17 Mei 2023

Dapatkan Ratusan Ruby Gratis! Kode Redeem Sword Master Story 17 Mei 2023

16 Mei 2023, 15:28 WIB

Oke Flores

Berikut 2 Shio yang Paling Gampang Jadi Konglomerat karena Derajat Mereka Selalu Diangkat

Berikut 2 Shio yang Paling Gampang Jadi Konglomerat karena Derajat Mereka Selalu Diangkat

16 Mei 2023, 15:28 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Seger! Resep Es Gabus Jadul Rasa Milo Cuma Butuh 4 Bahan Saja, Cocok Jadi Ide Jualan

Seger! Resep Es Gabus Jadul Rasa Milo Cuma Butuh 4 Bahan Saja, Cocok Jadi Ide Jualan

16 Mei 2023, 15:28 WIB

Cilacap Update

Ada SMP Negeri 1 Adimulyo, 20 SMP Unggulan di Kabupaten Kebumen Akreditasi A berdasarkan BANSM

Ada SMP Negeri 1 Adimulyo, 20 SMP Unggulan di Kabupaten Kebumen Akreditasi A berdasarkan BANSM

16 Mei 2023, 15:28 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Selalu Ramai, Ini 10 Daftar Warung Tenda Terkenal dan Enak di Ponorogo 2023, Catat Jam Buka dan Alamat

Selalu Ramai, Ini 10 Daftar Warung Tenda Terkenal dan Enak di Ponorogo 2023, Catat Jam Buka dan Alamat

16 Mei 2023, 15:27 WIB

Oke Flores

Sri Mulyani Tetapkan Besaran Gaji Honorer, Segini Besaran untuk Provinsi NTT

Sri Mulyani Tetapkan Besaran Gaji Honorer, Segini Besaran untuk Provinsi NTT

16 Mei 2023, 15:27 WIB

Oke Flores

Berikut 4 Shio yang Paling Bertanggung Jawab

Berikut 4 Shio yang Paling Bertanggung Jawab

16 Mei 2023, 15:27 WIB

Oke Flores

5 Shio Terpaksa Berdamai dengan Keadaan

5 Shio Terpaksa Berdamai dengan Keadaan

16 Mei 2023, 15:26 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Selasa 16 Mei 2023, Jam Tayang Vietnam vs Myanmar dan Timnas Indonesia vs Thailand

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Selasa 16 Mei 2023, Jam Tayang Vietnam vs Myanmar dan Timnas Indonesia vs Thailand

16 Mei 2023, 15:26 WIB

Oke Flores

Berikut 5 Shio Jenius Sejak lahir, Diramal Sukses dan Membanggakan Orangtua di Usia Muda!

Berikut 5 Shio Jenius Sejak lahir, Diramal Sukses dan Membanggakan Orangtua di Usia Muda!

16 Mei 2023, 15:26 WIB

Oke Flores

Susah Hidup Tenang, Berikut 3 Shio Dianugerahi Kebiasaan Buruk

Susah Hidup Tenang, Berikut 3 Shio Dianugerahi Kebiasaan Buruk

16 Mei 2023, 15:25 WIB

Info Temanggung

SELAMAT! Inilah 14 Nama Guru Honorer yang Langsung Menjadi ASN Tanpa Tes di Kabupaten Bantul, Cek Namamu Ada?

SELAMAT! Inilah 14 Nama Guru Honorer yang Langsung Menjadi ASN Tanpa Tes di Kabupaten Bantul, Cek Namamu Ada?

16 Mei 2023, 15:25 WIB

Berita DIY

Hore! Saldo ATM BRI BNI Penerima PIP 2023 Sudah Cair: Cek Nama Siswa yang Dapat Bantuan Kemdikbud DI SINI

Hore! Saldo ATM BRI BNI Penerima PIP 2023 Sudah Cair: Cek Nama Siswa yang Dapat Bantuan Kemdikbud DI SINI

16 Mei 2023, 15:25 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

BERSIAP! Kemdikbud Segera Cairkan PIP Kemdikbud 2023 bagi SD, SMP, SMA, SMK, Pendidikan Khusus, dan Kesetaraan

BERSIAP! Kemdikbud Segera Cairkan PIP Kemdikbud 2023 bagi SD, SMP, SMA, SMK, Pendidikan Khusus, dan Kesetaraan

16 Mei 2023, 15:25 WIB

PRFM News

Tiket Promo KA Manahan Sudah Bisa Dibeli, Ini Jadwal, Rute, Stasiun Pemberhentian Sesuai Gapeka 2023

Tiket Promo KA Manahan Sudah Bisa Dibeli, Ini Jadwal, Rute, Stasiun Pemberhentian Sesuai Gapeka 2023

16 Mei 2023, 15:25 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Live Streaming Indonesia vs Thailand di SEA Games 2023, Kick Off Pukul 19.30 WIB

Link Live Streaming Indonesia vs Thailand di SEA Games 2023, Kick Off Pukul 19.30 WIB

16 Mei 2023, 15:25 WIB

Semarangku

Harga Resmi iPhone 12 Makin Ramah di Kantong, Ini Harga di IBox Edisi Mesi 2023!

Harga Resmi iPhone 12 Makin Ramah di Kantong, Ini Harga di IBox Edisi Mesi 2023!

16 Mei 2023, 15:25 WIB

Sragen Update

Poster Terbaru King The Land Perlihatkan Yoona SNSD dan Junho 2PM Menyambut Tamu Hotel Mereka

Poster Terbaru King The Land Perlihatkan Yoona SNSD dan Junho 2PM Menyambut Tamu Hotel Mereka

16 Mei 2023, 15:24 WIB

Oke Flores

3 Shio dengan Rezeki Paling Gacor di Pertengahan Tahun Ini, Tiba-tiba Kaya Raya!

3 Shio dengan Rezeki Paling Gacor di Pertengahan Tahun Ini, Tiba-tiba Kaya Raya!

16 Mei 2023, 15:22 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

5 Tempat Wisata Dieng Terbaru yang Paling Hits dan Bikin Greget, Yuk Intip Keindahannya!

5 Tempat Wisata Dieng Terbaru yang Paling Hits dan Bikin Greget, Yuk Intip Keindahannya!

16 Mei 2023, 15:22 WIB

Galamedia News

Bandara Kertajati Siap Berangkatkan Jemaah Haji Jabar Mulai 28 Mei 2023

Bandara Kertajati Siap Berangkatkan Jemaah Haji Jabar Mulai 28 Mei 2023

16 Mei 2023, 15:21 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Prakiraan Cuaca Perairan Bali-NTB, Rabu 17 Mei 2023

Prakiraan Cuaca Perairan Bali-NTB, Rabu 17 Mei 2023

16 Mei 2023, 15:20 WIB

Pikiran Aceh

Prediksi Skor Inter vs Milan Liga Champions, Berikut Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head

Prediksi Skor Inter vs Milan Liga Champions, Berikut Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head

16 Mei 2023, 15:20 WIB

Berita DIY

BUMN Buka 32 Lowongan Kerja PLN Fresh Graduate D3-S1 Semua Jurusan Gaji hingga Rp 15 Juta

BUMN Buka 32 Lowongan Kerja PLN Fresh Graduate D3-S1 Semua Jurusan Gaji hingga Rp 15 Juta

16 Mei 2023, 15:20 WIB

Utara Times

Cocok Dijadikan Acuan PPDB 2023, Intip Daftar Sekolah SMP Terbaik di Indramayu

Cocok Dijadikan Acuan PPDB 2023, Intip Daftar Sekolah SMP Terbaik di Indramayu

16 Mei 2023, 15:20 WIB
x