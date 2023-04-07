Economist: U20 World Cup Cancellation Costs Indonesia Rp3.36 Trillion in GDP

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Ahmad Heri Firdaus, an economist from the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), has stated that Indonesia missed out on the potential for an additional Rp3.36 trillion (232.94 million USD) in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revenue due to the cancellation of the U20 World Cup. The estimated figure was obtained through the computed general equilibrium method, which calculated the output of injecting Rp1.31 trillion (89.21 million USD) into the economy for the U20 World Cup event.

"For the World Cup event, when Rp1.13 trillion is injected into the economy, it turns out that the impact is greater, up to Rp3.36 trillion," said Ahmad Heri Firdaus, explaining in an online public discussion, as quoted by Pikiran-rakyat.com from Antara.

He also highlighted that the potential revenue streams for Indonesia's GDP from the U20 World Cup event are not limited to just the football sector, but also include sponsorships, broadcasting rights, streaming subscriptions, merchandise sales, and the tourism sector.

The canceled U20 World Cup means Indonesia lost the potential for an additional GDP of Rp3.36 trillion, of which Rp1.9 trillion could have been shared among the six provinces that hosted the event. Specifically, DKI Jakarta could have received Rp554.78 billion (38.25 million USD) of regional gross domestic product (PRDB), Rp499.22 billion (34.44 million USD), Rp451.55 billion (31.16 million USD), Rp298.39 billion (20.58 million USD), Rp97.54 billion (6.72 million USD), and Rp42.83 billion (2.95 million USD).

Furthermore, the infrastructure spending of Rp1.13 trillion (77.94 million USD) would have boosted the economy sector, covering the construction of six main stadiums and 18 training fields.

Additionally, the estimated costs for organizing and technical preparations amounted to Rp500 billion (33.7 million USD), while participating teams incurred costs of Rp27.69 billion (1.9 million USD), spectators incurred costs of Rp212.6 billion (14.3 million USD), and streaming expenses amounted to Rp250 billion (16.8 million USD).

"From these various parts, it will generate a turnover of money worth Rp1.13 trillion. The impact could be more than Rp1.13 trillion because, for example, in the infrastructure construction industry, workers who earn income can buy food and other things," he explained.

On March 29, 2023, FIFA officially canceled Indonesia as the host of the U20 World Cup, citing a lack of preparation. The cancellation followed the rejection of two governors who were scheduled to host matches due to the presence of one of the U20 World Cup participants, Israel.