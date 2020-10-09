Gelandang Liverpool yang Positif COVID-19 Masuk Skuad Swiss vs Spanyol, Begini Kondisinya

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Gelandang Liverpool, Xherdan Shaqiri baru-baru ini tengah mendapatkan angin segar.
Gelandang asal Swiss itu akhirnya dinyatakan negatif virus corona setelah sebelumnya didiagnosa positif beberapa waktu lalu.
Shaqiri sempat absen ketika Liverpool dibantai Aston Villa 7-2 di pekan keempat Premier League karena positif virus corona.
View this post on Instagram
Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss Football Association has announced. Liverpool’s No.23 reported for international duty on Monday ahead of Switzerland’s upcoming fixtures with Croatia, Spain and Germany. A statement from the Swiss Football Association released on Tuesday read: “Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation.” #LFC #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool
Shaqiri merupakan pemain ketiga Liverpool yang dinyatakan positif virus corona dala tujuh hari.
Sebelumnya, gelandang Thiago Alcantara dan penyerang Sadio Mane dinyatakan positif virus corona.
