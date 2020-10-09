Gelandang Liverpool yang Positif COVID-19 Masuk Skuad Swiss vs Spanyol, Begini Kondisinya

Aldi Sultan
- 9 Oktober 2020, 10:00 WIB
Gelandang Liverpool, Xherdan Shaqiri /instagram.com/liverpoolfc

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Gelandang Liverpool, Xherdan Shaqiri baru-baru ini tengah mendapatkan angin segar.

Gelandang asal Swiss itu akhirnya dinyatakan negatif virus corona setelah sebelumnya didiagnosa positif beberapa waktu lalu.

Shaqiri sempat absen ketika Liverpool dibantai Aston Villa 7-2 di pekan keempat Premier League karena positif virus corona.

Shaqiri merupakan pemain ketiga Liverpool yang dinyatakan positif virus corona dala tujuh hari.

Sebelumnya, gelandang Thiago Alcantara dan penyerang Sadio Mane dinyatakan positif virus corona.

Editor: Rizki Laelani

9 Oktober 2020, 10:00 WIB
