Gelandang Liverpool yang Positif COVID-19 Masuk Skuad Swiss vs Spanyol, Begini Kondisinya

Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss Football Association has announced. Liverpool’s No.23 reported for international duty on Monday ahead of Switzerland’s upcoming fixtures with Croatia, Spain and Germany. A statement from the Swiss Football Association released on Tuesday read: “Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation.” #LFC #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool