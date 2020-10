Liverpool Umumkan Sadio Mane COVID-19 dengan Gejala, Laga Kontra Arsenal jadi Sorotan

View this post on Instagram

Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines. The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall. However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.