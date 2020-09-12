SEDANG BERLANGSUNG Live Streaming Mola TV: Statistik Liverpool vs Leeds United

Rizki Laelani
12 September 2020, 23:16 WIB
Saat ini sedang berlangsung siaran langsung live streaming Mola TV yang menyajikan Liga Inggris antara Liverpool vs Leeds United. /instagram.com/liverpoolfc

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Saat ini sedang berlangsung siaran langsung live streaming Mola TV yang menyajikan Liga Inggris antara Liverpool vs Leeds United.

Link live streaming gratis Mola TV yang menyiarkan secara langsung laga perdana Liga Inggris/Premier League, Liverpool vs Leeds United bisa diakses di akhir artikel.

Berikut statistik Liverpool vs Leeds United sebelum berduel di Premier League Inggris berlangsung di di Stadion Anfield, pukul 23.30 WIB pada Sabtu, 12 September 2020.

Statistik Liverpool vs Leeds United:

Head-to-head 5 pertemuan terakhir Liverpool vs Leeds United:

