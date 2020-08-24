Live Streaming Final Liga Champions PSG vs Bayern Munchen di SCTV, Vidio.com, TV Online

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Siaran langsung SCTV dan live streaming SCTV, Vidio.com, dan TV online bisa diakses pukul 02.00 WIB pada Senin, 24 Agustus 2020 dini hari nanti.
Link live streaming SCTV, Vidio.com, dan TV online menyiarkan final Liga Champions/Champions League Paris Saint Germain (PSG) vs Bayern Munchen.
Link live streaming SCTV, Vidio.com & TV Online Paris Saint Germain (PSG) vs Bayern Munchen bisa diakses di akhir artikel ini.
Baca Juga: Laut China Selatan Terus Memanas, Muncul Rilis Klaim AS Persenjatai Indonesia hingga Latihan Perang
Baca Juga: Keputusan Mengerikan Vinales di MotoGP Red Bull Ring, Jatuhkan Diri, Motor Tergelincir lalu Meledak
Head to Head PSG vs Bayern Munchen
05-12-2017 Bayern 3-1 PSG (UCL)
27-09-2017 PSG 3-0 Bayern (UCL)
18-10-2000 Bayern 2-0 PSG (UCL)
26-09-2000 PSG 1-0 Bayern (UCL)
05-11-1997 PSG 3-1 Bayern (UCL)
22-10-1997 Bayern 5-1 PSG (UCL)
23-11-1994 Bayern 0-1 PSG (UCL)
14-09-1994 PSG 2-0 Bayern (UCL)
Perjalanan PSG ke Final
Fase Grup: PSG 3vs0 Real Madrid
Komentar