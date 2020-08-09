Pesan Cristiano Ronaldo Usai Juventus Keok di Liga Champions, 'Berpikir Kritis Satu-satunya Jalan'

Rizki Laelani
- 9 Agustus 2020, 10:13 WIB
Striker Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo /AFP/Miguel Mediana

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Juventus tersingkir dari Liga Champions. Praktis, musim ini Juventus hanya mampu mengoleksi Scudetto Serie A 2019-2020 saja.

Sang megabintang Cristiano Ronaldo pun akhirnya buka suara tentang kondisi timnya saat ini. Melalui sebuah unggahan di media sosial Instagram pribadinya, Cristiano Ronaldo mengungkapkan kondisnya saat ini dan Juventus.

Dia menginggung soal kompetisi yang berakhir lebih lama. "Musim 2019-2020 telah berakhir bagi kami, lebih lama dari biasanya. Tetapi, lebih cepat dari yang kami harapkan," ujar Ronaldo seperti diberitakan GiveMeSport.

View this post on Instagram
 
 

The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! ????????????????

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

 

Dengan pasang surut Juventus dalam mengarungi kompetisi, Cristiano Ronaldo menyarankan saat ini waktu yang tepat untuk refleksi.

Dia pun menyinggung, saatnya menganalisis kondisi Juventus dengan hal-hal yang kritis, karena itu yang akan membawa Si Nyonya Tua pada kemajuan.

