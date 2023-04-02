Indonesia U20 National Team Disbanded After Losing Hosting Rights for FIFA World Cup

- 2 April 2023, 11:25 WIB
PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Coach Shin Tae-yong has announced that the Indonesian U20 national team will be disbanded following the cancellation of Indonesia's hosting of the U-20 World Cup. The news was conveyed after the South Korean coach met with President Joko Widodo at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

"After this, the players and the team that was prepared for the U-20 World Cup will be disbanded. The President spoke earlier, he always watches the national team's matches and sees the good progress. But, unfortunately, the World Cup couldn't be held, and we couldn't participate," said Coach Shin Tae-yong, as quoted by Pikiran-Rakyat.com.

The coach, who was contracted until December 2023, also revealed that he has not yet determined his coaching future with the Indonesian national team. Despite many considering Shin Tae-yong to have brought positive changes to the team and improved Indonesia's position in the FIFA rankings.

Baca Juga: Timnas Indonesia U20 Berencana Digabungkan dalam Satu Tim lalu Ikut Kompetisi Usai Dibubarkan

"It will continue until the end of this year because the contract is like that. And maybe now I have to meet with Mr. Erick Thohir to discuss my future," explained Shin Tae-yong.

Shin Tae-yong is the coach who introduced the use of naturalized players to improve the Indonesian national team's performance. He believes that the presence of naturalized players can transmit experience and discipline in foreign football, especially from Europe.

Recently, three players have been targeted by Shin Tae-yong to join the Indonesian national team. The three players currently undergoing naturalization processes are Justin Hubner, Rafael Struick, and Ivan Jenner, all of whom are from the Netherlands.

Baca Juga: Shin Tae-yong Pastikan Timnas U20 Bubar Usai Indonesia Gagal Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia

Although the naturalization process is ongoing, Shin Tae-yong is still reluctant to explain the future of these three players. "Honestly, there haven't been any reports on what kind of naturalized players they are. But I hope these three players remain Indonesian citizens to strengthen the Indonesian national team squad," concluded Shin Tae-yong.

