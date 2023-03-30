FIFA Revokes Indonesia's Hosting Status for the U20 World Cup Following Israeli National Team Controversy

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Chairman of the Indonesia Football Association (PSSI), Erick Thohir, has received the decision by FIFA to revoke Indonesia's status as host of the 2023 U-20 World Cup. The announcement was made after a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir in Doha, Qatar, on March 29, 2023.

"I have fought to the maximum. After delivering a letter from President Jokowi and having a long conversation with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, we have to accept FIFA's decision to cancel the event that we have all been eagerly anticipating," Erick said from Doha, as quoted in a statement shared with the media on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Erick stated that FIFA's decision, as the highest governing body in world football with 211 members from around the world, cannot be contested. He explained that as a member of FIFA, Indonesia is obligated to comply with the rules, authorities, and decisions set forth by FIFA.

Before this, Erick Thohir engaged in lobbying efforts with the International Football Federation (FIFA) to address the possibility of Indonesia hosting the U-20 World Cup, following the widespread opposition to the Israeli national team's participation. "I was indeed assigned to obtain the best results," said Erick.

"FIFA has decided, due to the current situation, to revoke Indonesia's status as host of the 2023 U-20 World Cup," FIFA announced on its official website.

"A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the tournament dates remaining unchanged."

FIFA also mentioned the possibility of sanctions against Indonesia. "Potential sanctions against PSSI can also be decided in the next stage," they said.

