Two Police Officers are Cleared and One is Jailed over the Deadly Kanjuruhan Stadium Stampede

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 17 Maret 2023, 18:15 WIB
PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Defendants of the Kanjuruhan Stampede, former Head of the Malang Police's Samapta Unit AKP Bambang Sidik Achmadi and former Head of Operations at the Malang Police Kompol Wahyu Setyo Pranoto, were acquitted by the Judges Panel of the Surabaya District Court.

Bambang and Wahyu were two police officers accused of involvement in the Kanjuruhan tragedy. Wahyu was accused of ordering tear gas to be fired towards the Arema Malang supporter stands at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, while Bambang was accused of firing flares towards the spectator stands, causing panic and triggering the tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 135 people.

"The defendants are declared not guilty as charged by the prosecutor. They are to be released from custody," said the Chief Judge.

The judge stated that both of them were not proven guilty in the Kanjuruhan Stampede. The judge also ordered Bambang and Wahyu to be released from custody.

Meanwhile, former Commander of the Brimob Polda Jatim's 1st Company, AKP Hasdarmawan, was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison for being found guilty in the Kanjuruhan Tragedy.

The Judges Panel considered that the defendant had been lawfully and convincingly proven to have committed a criminal act by causing the loss of other people's lives due to his negligence or mistake, as well as causing severe injuries to others.

"A prison sentence of one year and six months is hereby imposed," said the Chief Judge.

Recap of the Kanjuruhan Stampede

A tragic incident occurred on October 1, 2022, at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang Regency, East Java, Indonesia, where a deadly human crush took place after an association football match.

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

