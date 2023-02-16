Former Inter Milan President Erick Thohir Appointed as Chairman of PSSI

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - In the Extraordinary Congress held on February 16, 2023, ex-Inter Milan President Erick Thohir was elected chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI). Erick Thohir won 64 votes while his contender, La Nyalla Mattalitti, only secured 22 votes, bringing the 2013 president of Inter Milan to be the chairman of PSSI.

The 52-year-old secured the majority of votes after making several promises to his voters, such as establishing collaboration with foreign FAs and FIFA in order to improve the quality of local competition.

"Based on the vote tally, the general chairman of the PSSI for the 2023–2027 period is Mr. Erick Thohir," said Chairman of the Association's Election Committee Amir Burhanuddin.

Four months after 135 people were killed in a stadium stampede known as the Kanjuruhan Tragedy when police responded to a pitch invasion by firing tear gas into crowded and packed Arema FC fans, the current Minister of State-owned Enterprises (BUMN) replaces chairman Mochamad Iriawan.

Erick Thohir promised to improve Indonesian sporting events by opening up potential collaboration with international football clubs and FIFA.

Erick Thohir's experience in sporting events and enterprise started in 2011 when he became the consortium leader of the NBA's basketball team Philadelphia 76ers alongside Jada Pinketsmith and Will Smith.

In 2013, Erick Thohir bought Inter Milan's majority stocks from Massimo Morrati and became the club's president until 2016. Under his administration, Inter Milan rose to power after struggling in Serie A.

He was one of Indonesia's global businessmen and entrepreneurs. He rose to prominence in the 1990s, founding the media, sports, and entertainment conglomerate Mahaka Group, which now owns Indonesia's most-read Islamic newspaper.

He shares ownership of Oxford United and Persis Solo in the Indonesian Premier League with one of Widodo's sons. He will preside over the Southeast Asian nation's hosting of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which begins in May.***