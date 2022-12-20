Lirik Lagu Everything Works Out in the End - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything Works Out in the End - Kodaline
I never seen it coming
I couldn't read the signs
Now I know that it means nothing
But you are always on my mind
I got tricked into believing
You were the only one for me
But the truth can be deceiving
And I was just too young to see
They told me
Everything works out in the end
Everything works out in the end
They told me
Everything works out in the end
Everything works out in the end
Oh oh
You got me treading on the water
'Cause I've never learned to swim
Now that it's all over
I better learn to start again
They told me
Everything works out in the end
Everything works out in the end
They told me
Everything works out in the end
Everything works out in the end
Everything works out in the end
Everything works out in the end
Everything works out in the end
Everything works out in the end
Credit
Artis: Kodaline
Album: Coming Up for Air
Dirilis: 9 Februari 2015
Penulis lagu: Jason Boland, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast, dan Steve Garrigan
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Coming Up for Air adalah album studio kedua oleh band rock Irlandia, Kodaline.
