Lirik Lagu Everything Works Out in the End - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything Works Out in the End - Kodaline

I never seen it coming

I couldn't read the signs

Now I know that it means nothing

But you are always on my mind

I got tricked into believing

You were the only one for me

But the truth can be deceiving

And I was just too young to see

They told me

Everything works out in the end

Everything works out in the end

They told me

Everything works out in the end

Everything works out in the end

Oh oh

You got me treading on the water

'Cause I've never learned to swim

Now that it's all over

I better learn to start again

They told me

Everything works out in the end

Everything works out in the end

They told me

Everything works out in the end

Everything works out in the end

Everything works out in the end

Everything works out in the end

Everything works out in the end

Everything works out in the end

Credit

Artis: Kodaline

Album: Coming Up for Air

Dirilis: 9 Februari 2015

Penulis lagu: Jason Boland, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast, dan Steve Garrigan

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Coming Up for Air adalah album studio kedua oleh band rock Irlandia, Kodaline.