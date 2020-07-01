SEDANG BERLANGSUNG Live Steraming Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United di Premier League

Rizki Laelani
- 1 Juli 2020, 02:00 WIB
Saat ini sedang berlangsung live streaming Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United bisa diakses di akhir artikel. Matchweek ke-32 Premier League 2019-2020 mempertemukan Brighton Hove Albion vs Manchester United akan berlangsung di The American Express Community Stadium puku 02:15 WIB pada Rabu, 1 Juli 2020. /instagram.com/officialbhafc

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Saat ini sedang berlangsung live streaming Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United bisa diakses di akhir artikel.

Matchweek ke-32 Premier League 2019-2020 mempertemukan Brighton Hove Albion vs Manchester United akan berlangsung di The American Express Community Stadium puku 02:15 WIB pada Rabu, 1 Juli 2020.

Di pertemuan pertama matchweek ke-12 Premier League/Liga Inggris 2019-2020, MU mampu mengalahkan Brighton dengan skor 3-1 di Old Trafford.

Kemenangan MU tercipta melalui gol Andreas Pereira menit ke-17, SCott McTominay menit ke-19, serta Marcus Rashford menit ke-66. Sedangkan, satu gol balasan Brighton dicetak oleh Lewis Dunk menit ke-64.

5 Laga Terakhir Brighton Hove Albion

24-06-2020 Leicester City 0-0 Brighton Hove Albion (Premier League)

