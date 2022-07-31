10 Quotes Romantis untuk Peringati National Girlfriend Day 2022 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Cocok untuk Pacarmu

Yudianto Nugraha
- 31 Juli 2022, 15:37 WIB
National Girlfriend Day 2022 1 Agustus.
National Girlfriend Day 2022 1 Agustus. /Pixabay/papagnoc

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Peringatan National Girlfriend Daya 2022 jatuh pada hari Senin, 1 Agustus besok.

Salah satu cara yang bisa dilakukan untuk merayakan National Girlfriend Day adalah dengan membagikan ucapan romantis kepada pasangan.

Tak perlu pusing merangkai kata, berikut contoh ucapan atau quotes yang bisa dijadikan referensi untuk memperingati National Girlfriend Daya 2022.

Baca Juga: 10 Aesthetic Quotes Sambut Bulan Agustus 2022, Cocok Jadi Status di Instagram, WhatsApp, hingga Facebook

  1. Smiles are brighter, happiness is doubled, fun is tripled when you are with me…. Thanks for being there for me and bringing so much goodness along…. Love you the most and wish you Happy National Girlfriend Day.
  2. Babe, you are the star of my life, the sunlight of my cloudy days. I cannot imagine my life without you anymore. Happy National Girlfriend Day!
  3. My angel, Happy National Girlfriend Day to you! I want to hold you in my arms and never let you go. I love you to the moon and back!

Baca Juga: 15 Ucapan Happy Girlfriend Day 2022 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Singkat, Manis, dan Berkesan

  1. Hugs and kisses to the most amazing girlfriend who has brought along happiness and smiles, gossips and chit-chats, shopping and movies and has filled my life with so many beautiful colors. Happy National Girlfriend Day to you.
  2. I want to lock you in my heart and keep you embraced in my life….. I want to spend my special days and regular days with you because you are the most special of all and I always want you around me….. Warm wishes to you on National Girlfriend Day my darling.
  3. Sweetheart, when you’re happy the sun gets shy and hides in shame because your smile is the brightest in the world! Happy National Girlfriend Day! I love you!
  4. When we two are together, we can conquer the world, such is the power of our bonding….. When we are with each other, no problem is big, no worries are long because together we can rule the world…. A very Happy National Girlfriend Day to you.

Baca Juga: Sinopsis Film Bastille Day (A.K.A Take), Aksi Idris Elba Membongkar Aksi Keji Pemerintah yang Korup

  1. To my girlfriend who has brought along so much of love and happiness in my life, I am really thankful to you for coming into my life…. Happy National Girlfriend Day to you.
  2. Hugs and kisses to the most amazing girlfriend who has brought along happiness and smiles, gossips and chit-chats, shopping and movies and has filled my life with so many beautiful colors. Happy National Girlfriend Day to you.
  3. The best thing in a girl’s life is her girlfriend and I am so fortunate to have you in my life…. Let us make this National Girlfriend Day a rocking one by partying hard and spending a memorable time together. Lots of hugs and wishes to you!!!

Selain memberikan ucapan, Girlfriend Day juga bisa dirayakan dengan banyak cara, seperti nonton film, makan malam romantis, memberikan hadiah, dan lain-lain.*** 

Editor: Gita Pratiwi

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

10 Quotes Romantis untuk Peringati National Girlfriend Day 2022 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Cocok untuk Pacarmu

10 Quotes Romantis untuk Peringati National Girlfriend Day 2022 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Cocok untuk Pacarmu

31 Juli 2022, 15:37 WIB
10 Aesthetic Quotes Sambut Bulan Agustus 2022, Cocok Jadi Status di Instagram, WhatsApp, hingga Facebook

10 Aesthetic Quotes Sambut Bulan Agustus 2022, Cocok Jadi Status di Instagram, WhatsApp, hingga Facebook

31 Juli 2022, 14:01 WIB
20 Quotes Gombal Peringati Happy Girlfriend Day 2022, Dijamin Bikin Kelepek-kelepek

20 Quotes Gombal Peringati Happy Girlfriend Day 2022, Dijamin Bikin Kelepek-kelepek

31 Juli 2022, 12:56 WIB
15 Ucapan Happy Girlfriend Day 2022 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Singkat, Manis, dan Berkesan

15 Ucapan Happy Girlfriend Day 2022 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Singkat, Manis, dan Berkesan

31 Juli 2022, 12:39 WIB
Fakta Menarik Zodiak Leo, Salah Satunya Dikenal Kreatif dan Setia

Fakta Menarik Zodiak Leo, Salah Satunya Dikenal Kreatif dan Setia

30 Juli 2022, 13:24 WIB
Lima Kisah Cinta Romantis yang Bikin Terpukau, Dipisahkan karena Perang

Lima Kisah Cinta Romantis yang Bikin Terpukau, Dipisahkan karena Perang

30 Juli 2022, 10:27 WIB
Ramalan Zodiak Soal Kesehatan Sabtu 30 Juli 2022: Gemini Akan Keluar Uang Besar Buat Kesehatannya

Ramalan Zodiak Soal Kesehatan Sabtu 30 Juli 2022: Gemini Akan Keluar Uang Besar Buat Kesehatannya

30 Juli 2022, 07:30 WIB
Ramalan Zodiak Sabtu 30 Juli 2022: Aries Percayalah Semua akan Indah pada Waktunya

Ramalan Zodiak Sabtu 30 Juli 2022: Aries Percayalah Semua akan Indah pada Waktunya

30 Juli 2022, 07:00 WIB
Ramalan Zodiak Soal Karir dan Keuangan Sabtu 30 Juli 2022: Aries Waspadai Intaian Bos hingga Scorpio Keluarkan

Ramalan Zodiak Soal Karir dan Keuangan Sabtu 30 Juli 2022: Aries Waspadai Intaian Bos hingga Scorpio Keluarkan

30 Juli 2022, 06:30 WIB
6 Cara Buat Pria Jatuh Cinta Kepadamu, Salah Satunya Lakukan Kontak Mata

6 Cara Buat Pria Jatuh Cinta Kepadamu, Salah Satunya Lakukan Kontak Mata

29 Juli 2022, 22:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Doa Akhir Tahun Hijriyah Lengkap Beserta Latin dan Artinya
2

Bacaan Doa Awal dan Akhir Tahun Hijriyah yang Dipanjatkan Rasulullah SAW, Lengkap dengan Latin, dan Terjemahan
3

Bacaan Doa Awal dan Akhir Tahun untuk Umat Muslim Sambut 1 Muharram 1444 H
4

Kapan Waktu yang Tepat Membaca Doa Awal dan Akhir Tahun Baru Islam? Ini Penjelasannya
5

Doa Awal Tahun Hijriyah Lengkap dengan Latin dan Artinya, Agar Selalu Dalam Lindungan Allah
6

Kumpulan Doa Awal dan Akhir Tahun Hijriah untuk Menyambut Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 1444 H
7

14 Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 1444 H, Dibuat Singkat dan Menyentuh Hati
8

Amalan Akhir Tahun Hijriyah, Lakukan Ini Demi Mendapat Ampunan dari Allah SWT
9

Doa Awal Tahun Hijriah, Lengkap dengan Teks Latin, Arti, dan Makna yang Dikandungnya
10

Waspada! Potensi Gempa 8,7 Magnitudo dan Tsunami di Sepanjang Selatan Pulau Jawa, Ini Kata BMKG

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Respon Sulteng

Wilayah Sulteng Dilanda Banjir, Ini Perumahan Dalam Kota Palu yang Terendam

Wilayah Sulteng Dilanda Banjir, Ini Perumahan Dalam Kota Palu yang Terendam

31 Juli 2022, 17:49 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

MENGERIKAN! Dua Asteroid 'Kingkong' Lintasi Bumi Malam Ini!

MENGERIKAN! Dua Asteroid 'Kingkong' Lintasi Bumi Malam Ini!

31 Juli 2022, 17:48 WIB

Vox Timor

Bupati Malaka Resmi Melantik Ketua IMMALA Kupang Periode 2022-2023

Bupati Malaka Resmi Melantik Ketua IMMALA Kupang Periode 2022-2023

31 Juli 2022, 17:48 WIB

Malang Terkini

Siapa Menantu Anies Baswedan? Ini Profil dan Biodata Ali Saleh Alhuraiby

Siapa Menantu Anies Baswedan? Ini Profil dan Biodata Ali Saleh Alhuraiby

31 Juli 2022, 17:47 WIB

Semarangku

Link Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia vs Filipina Malam Ini Jam 20.00 WIB: Laga Perdana Grup A Piala AFF U-16

Link Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia vs Filipina Malam Ini Jam 20.00 WIB: Laga Perdana Grup A Piala AFF U-16

31 Juli 2022, 17:47 WIB

Warta Sambas Raya

Mayat Terlilit Lakban Korban Pembunuhan di Indramayu, Polisi Sudah Kantongi Identitas Pelaku

Mayat Terlilit Lakban Korban Pembunuhan di Indramayu, Polisi Sudah Kantongi Identitas Pelaku

31 Juli 2022, 17:47 WIB

Berita Mandalika

Gibran Rakabuming Ungkap Harapan untuk Atlet Indonesia di ASEAN Para Games 2022: Semoga...

Gibran Rakabuming Ungkap Harapan untuk Atlet Indonesia di ASEAN Para Games 2022: Semoga...

31 Juli 2022, 17:47 WIB

Bekasi

Hasil BRI Liga 1: Persija Jakarta Kandaskan Perlawanan Persis Solo, Hanno Behrens Cetak Gol Perdana

Hasil BRI Liga 1: Persija Jakarta Kandaskan Perlawanan Persis Solo, Hanno Behrens Cetak Gol Perdana

31 Juli 2022, 17:47 WIB

Potensi Badung

Bertahan dan Menyerang Sama Baiknya, Akhirnya Sergio Alexandre Temukan Titik Lemah Lainnya di PSIS Semarang

Bertahan dan Menyerang Sama Baiknya, Akhirnya Sergio Alexandre Temukan Titik Lemah Lainnya di PSIS Semarang

31 Juli 2022, 17:47 WIB

Info Temanggung

Dijamin Dapat Tiket Surga, Cukup Amalkan Doa Ini di 2 Waktu Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

Dijamin Dapat Tiket Surga, Cukup Amalkan Doa Ini di 2 Waktu Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

31 Juli 2022, 17:47 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Gugus Tugas Penanganan Penyakit Mulut dan Kuku: 247.916 Hewan Ternak Pulih dari PMK

Gugus Tugas Penanganan Penyakit Mulut dan Kuku: 247.916 Hewan Ternak Pulih dari PMK

31 Juli 2022, 17:47 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Teka-Teki Asah Otak: 9 dari 10 Gagal Menjawabnya, Bisa Temukan Seekor Tupai pada Gambar Ini?

Teka-Teki Asah Otak: 9 dari 10 Gagal Menjawabnya, Bisa Temukan Seekor Tupai pada Gambar Ini?

31 Juli 2022, 17:47 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Pengalaman TKI Brunei Darussalam Pernah Kabur dari Majikan, Kini Dapat Bos Bikin Betah Kerja Hingga 4 Tahun!

Pengalaman TKI Brunei Darussalam Pernah Kabur dari Majikan, Kini Dapat Bos Bikin Betah Kerja Hingga 4 Tahun!

31 Juli 2022, 17:46 WIB

Bagikan Berita

Tanpa Agunan Tambahan, Ini Syarat Pinjaman KUR BNI Mikro dan Cara Daftar Pengajuan Rp50 Juta

Tanpa Agunan Tambahan, Ini Syarat Pinjaman KUR BNI Mikro dan Cara Daftar Pengajuan Rp50 Juta

31 Juli 2022, 17:46 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Download Drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo Episode Full Dimana? Cek LINK LEGAL Nonton Kisah Seru Woo Young Woo

Download Drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo Episode Full Dimana? Cek LINK LEGAL Nonton Kisah Seru Woo Young Woo

31 Juli 2022, 17:46 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

TOP 5 Aktor Korea Selatan Suka Kerja dan Super Sibuk, Siapa Saja?

TOP 5 Aktor Korea Selatan Suka Kerja dan Super Sibuk, Siapa Saja?

31 Juli 2022, 17:46 WIB

Tasikmalaya

10 Twibbon HUT RI pada 17 Agustus 2022, Rayakan Kemerdekaan Indonesia ke-77 dengan Bingkai Foto

10 Twibbon HUT RI pada 17 Agustus 2022, Rayakan Kemerdekaan Indonesia ke-77 dengan Bingkai Foto

31 Juli 2022, 17:46 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

Harga Vivo Y20 Terbaru Juli 2022 dan Spesifikasinya, HP Murah dengan Pemindai Sidik Jari di Bagian Samping

Harga Vivo Y20 Terbaru Juli 2022 dan Spesifikasinya, HP Murah dengan Pemindai Sidik Jari di Bagian Samping

31 Juli 2022, 17:46 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Ketakutan! Istri Irjen Ferdy Sambo Beri Ultimatum, dan Adanya Ancaman Ke Brigadir J, Bukti Ini Jadi Penentu!?

Ketakutan! Istri Irjen Ferdy Sambo Beri Ultimatum, dan Adanya Ancaman Ke Brigadir J, Bukti Ini Jadi Penentu!?

31 Juli 2022, 17:45 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Ngeri, Burkholderia Pseudomallei Ditemukan di AS: Bakteri Pemicu Infeksi Mematikan!

Ngeri, Burkholderia Pseudomallei Ditemukan di AS: Bakteri Pemicu Infeksi Mematikan!

31 Juli 2022, 17:45 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

TERUNGKAP Alasan Keluarga Brihgadir Joshua dan Pengacara Tak Diizinkan Melihat Langsung Autopsi

TERUNGKAP Alasan Keluarga Brihgadir Joshua dan Pengacara Tak Diizinkan Melihat Langsung Autopsi

31 Juli 2022, 17:45 WIB

Desk Jabar

Wilayah Cilacap Jawa Tengah Berpotensi Gempa dan Tsunami besar. Kapan Kejadiannya? Cek Faktanya

Wilayah Cilacap Jawa Tengah Berpotensi Gempa dan Tsunami besar. Kapan Kejadiannya? Cek Faktanya

31 Juli 2022, 17:45 WIB

Portal Jepara

Tembangan Sepeleku Tondo Seneng Marangmu, Lirik Lagu Widodari oleh Denny Caknan feat Bagus Guyon Waton

Tembangan Sepeleku Tondo Seneng Marangmu, Lirik Lagu Widodari oleh Denny Caknan feat Bagus Guyon Waton

31 Juli 2022, 17:45 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

16 Caption Kata Ucapan Girlfriend Day buat Pacar Perempuan Tersayang, Bikin Dia Baper!

16 Caption Kata Ucapan Girlfriend Day buat Pacar Perempuan Tersayang, Bikin Dia Baper!

31 Juli 2022, 17:45 WIB

Priangan Timur News

54 WNI Diduga Disekap di Kamboja, Ini Penjelasannya

54 WNI Diduga Disekap di Kamboja, Ini Penjelasannya

31 Juli 2022, 17:45 WIB