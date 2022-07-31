10 Quotes Romantis untuk Peringati National Girlfriend Day 2022 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Cocok untuk Pacarmu

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Peringatan National Girlfriend Daya 2022 jatuh pada hari Senin, 1 Agustus besok.
Salah satu cara yang bisa dilakukan untuk merayakan National Girlfriend Day adalah dengan membagikan ucapan romantis kepada pasangan.
Tak perlu pusing merangkai kata, berikut contoh ucapan atau quotes yang bisa dijadikan referensi untuk memperingati National Girlfriend Daya 2022.
Baca Juga: 10 Aesthetic Quotes Sambut Bulan Agustus 2022, Cocok Jadi Status di Instagram, WhatsApp, hingga Facebook
- Smiles are brighter, happiness is doubled, fun is tripled when you are with me…. Thanks for being there for me and bringing so much goodness along…. Love you the most and wish you Happy National Girlfriend Day.
- Babe, you are the star of my life, the sunlight of my cloudy days. I cannot imagine my life without you anymore. Happy National Girlfriend Day!
- My angel, Happy National Girlfriend Day to you! I want to hold you in my arms and never let you go. I love you to the moon and back!
Baca Juga: 15 Ucapan Happy Girlfriend Day 2022 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Singkat, Manis, dan Berkesan
- Hugs and kisses to the most amazing girlfriend who has brought along happiness and smiles, gossips and chit-chats, shopping and movies and has filled my life with so many beautiful colors. Happy National Girlfriend Day to you.
- I want to lock you in my heart and keep you embraced in my life….. I want to spend my special days and regular days with you because you are the most special of all and I always want you around me….. Warm wishes to you on National Girlfriend Day my darling.
- Sweetheart, when you’re happy the sun gets shy and hides in shame because your smile is the brightest in the world! Happy National Girlfriend Day! I love you!
- When we two are together, we can conquer the world, such is the power of our bonding….. When we are with each other, no problem is big, no worries are long because together we can rule the world…. A very Happy National Girlfriend Day to you.
Baca Juga: Sinopsis Film Bastille Day (A.K.A Take), Aksi Idris Elba Membongkar Aksi Keji Pemerintah yang Korup
- To my girlfriend who has brought along so much of love and happiness in my life, I am really thankful to you for coming into my life…. Happy National Girlfriend Day to you.
- Hugs and kisses to the most amazing girlfriend who has brought along happiness and smiles, gossips and chit-chats, shopping and movies and has filled my life with so many beautiful colors. Happy National Girlfriend Day to you.
- The best thing in a girl’s life is her girlfriend and I am so fortunate to have you in my life…. Let us make this National Girlfriend Day a rocking one by partying hard and spending a memorable time together. Lots of hugs and wishes to you!!!
Selain memberikan ucapan, Girlfriend Day juga bisa dirayakan dengan banyak cara, seperti nonton film, makan malam romantis, memberikan hadiah, dan lain-lain.***
Artikel Pilihan