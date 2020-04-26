5 Gaya Selebriti hingga Selebgram dalam Menyambut Bulan Suci Ramadhan 1441 H

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Menyambut bulan Ramadhan 1441 H, tak sedikit artis yang kini memamerkan gayanya saat menggunakan hijab.
Dari mulai artis sekaligus pesinetron Cut Meyriska hingga selebgram asal negeri gingseng Ayana Moon yang terlihat semakin cantik dengan balutan trendynya dalam menyambut bulan suci ini.
PIKIRAN-RAKYAT akan merangkum lima artis dan selebgram yang memamerkan gaya fashionnya untuk menyambut bulan suci Ramadhan 1441 H.
1. Cut Meyriska
O Ramadhan????????⭐ • .????. A time for our hearts to become unsealed, Reflecting on the divine words revealed. The month which we hope to never end, Unable to count the infinite blessings it sends. .????. Asked by our Lord to give up our worldly pleasures, So that we may receive His divine treasures. It’s a time that comes but once a year, Yet the moments which we hold most dear. .????. The nights spent in prayer and reflection, Prepares the soul for redemption. Praying to our Creator for mercy and wisdom, Pleading to be admitted into His kingdom. .????. We welcome you, O Ramadhan, with joy as our guest, Having to subdue our egos as a test. You mend our hearts and give us tranquility, As we engage in battling our iniquity. .????. Solidifying the bonds of kith and kin, Washing away the stain of sin. Fasting not only of body but of speech, It is Your benevolence which we beseech. .????. O Ramadhan, you have blessed us with your presence, Teaching us to grow from our spiritual adolescence. Continue to be the month which will always bless, Helping us to alleviate our fears and distress.
Setelah mantap kenakan hijab di awal tahun 2019, pesinetron dan pemain film Cut Meyriska kini sering kali memamerkan gaya-gaya berhijabnya.
Dilihat dari laman Instagram pribadinya, Cut Meyriska tampak cantik dengan balutan dress berwarna pink dengan motif bunga dan dilengkapi hijab yang berwarna senada semakin terlihat manis.
