Intip Lebih Dalam Serba-serbi Disney World dari 6 Akun Instagram Berikut, Mulai Fashion hingga Kuliner Menggemaskan

SHE HEEEEEEERE and SHE TIRED ????????????‍♀️???? i didn’t think twelve weeks off theme park hopping would crush me this hard but my goodness, am I out of Disney shape! ???? ⁣ ⁣ we walked ten miles between Magic Kingdom and Epcot and saw it all and ate three kinds of popcorn and drank a *really* good foam and i’m now zooming my zonked-out self into the city for a few other adventures ????????⁣ ⁣ THOUGH - we scooted past Tron construction while on the PeopleMover and I think I...spotted something about the ride they don’t have in Shanghai?! ????????‍♀️ don’t wanna say anything until it’s confirmed, but stay tuned!! ????