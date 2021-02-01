10 Ucapan Hari Valentine 14 Februari untuk Pasangan dalam Bahasa Inggris

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Hari Valentine atau dalam bahasa Inggris Valentine Day merupakan hari kasih sayang yang diperingati setiap 14 Februari.

Tentunya pada hari Valentine semua orang ingin membagikan ucapan kasih sayang kepada orang tersayang terutama pada pasangan.

Simak 10 ucapan hari Valentine dalam bahasa Inggris, dikutip Pikiran-Rakyat.com melalui Serenata Flowers.

Baca Juga: Berburu Mobil Bekas MPV di Awal Februari 2021, Modal Rp100 Jutaan dapat Ertiga Tahun Muda

1. You are my love, my best friend, my one and only. Now, let me be your Valentines once more. Happy Valentines’s Day

2. I am a successful man because I love an incredible woman who always believes in me. You bring out my best, and your love completes me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

3. I love the way you make me feel like a man. You allow me to love you and I am so thankful for that. Happy Heart’s Day darling!

Baca Juga: Didesak Rhoma Irama untuk Segera Menikah, Ridho Rhoma Bongkar Tipe Istri Idaman

4. All the roses and diamonds in the world would never be able to express just how much I love and appreciate you. However, I hope that this can be a start — open the present! — I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day to the woman of my life!