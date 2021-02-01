10 Ucapan Hari Valentine 14 Februari untuk Pasangan dalam Bahasa Inggris

Kannia Nur Haida Komara
1 Februari 2021, 21:00 WIB
Ilustrasi Hari Vanlentine. /Pexels/alleksana

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Hari Valentine atau dalam bahasa Inggris Valentine Day merupakan hari kasih sayang yang diperingati setiap 14 Februari.

Tentunya pada hari Valentine semua orang ingin membagikan ucapan kasih sayang kepada orang tersayang terutama pada pasangan.

Simak 10 ucapan hari Valentine dalam bahasa Inggris, dikutip Pikiran-Rakyat.com melalui Serenata Flowers.

1. You are my love, my best friend, my one and only. Now, let me be your Valentines once more. Happy Valentines’s Day

2. I am a successful man because I love an incredible woman who always believes in me. You bring out my best, and your love completes me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

3. I love the way you make me feel like a man. You allow me to love you and I am so thankful for that. Happy Heart’s Day darling!

4. All the roses and diamonds in the world would never be able to express just how much I love and appreciate you. However, I hope that this can be a start — open the present! — I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day to the woman of my life!

10 Ucapan Hari Valentine 14 Februari untuk Pasangan dalam Bahasa Inggris

1 Februari 2021, 21:00 WIB
