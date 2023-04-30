Australian National Caught Red-Handed Spitting on Imam in Bandung Mosque

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 30 April 2023, 09:39 WIB
Ilustrasi. Bule asal Australia yang ludahi imam masjid di Bandung ditangkap polisi.
Ilustrasi. Bule asal Australia yang ludahi imam masjid di Bandung ditangkap polisi. /Pixabay/qimono

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Bandung Metropolitan Police (Polrestabes) have arrested a foreign national who allegedly committed an unpleasant act towards the imam of Al Muhajir Mosque in Buahbatu, Bandung City, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The suspect, identified as MBC (48), was taken into custody at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang as he was allegedly attempting to leave the country. The police are currently investigating the motive behind the suspect's actions.

According to Commissioner Pol Budi Sartono, the Bandung Metropolitan Police Chief, they are working with immigration authorities to locate the suspect.

"Within 24 hours, the immigration authorities and the police were able to catch MB before he could leave for his home country," he said.

The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to the Bandung Metropolitan Police Station for questioning.

Baca Juga: WNA Asal Australia Ditangkap Usai Ludahi Imam Masjid Al Muhajir Bandung, Wagub Jabar: Warga Tak Perlu Resah

"In addition to questioning him, we are also coordinating with the consulate and embassy of his home country," Budi added.

In response to the police's swift action, Uu Ruzhanul expressed his appreciation on behalf of the West Java regional government.

Uu Ruzhanul, on behalf of the West Java Government, expressed his appreciation for the prompt action taken by the Indonesian National Police, particularly the Bandung Metropolitan Police, in arresting the individuals who spat on worshippers while reading the Quran in the mosque.

"It's crucial for individuals who misbehave in places of worship to face legal repercussions," said Uu, adding that the actions of the foreign national may lead to social unrest.

Uu stated that it is appropriate for individuals who behave poorly in a place of worship to face legal sanctions. This is due to concerns that the actions of the foreign national could potentially cause unrest in society.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Bule Asal Australia yang Ludahi Imam Masjid di Bandung Jadi Tersangka

Bule Asal Australia yang Ludahi Imam Masjid di Bandung Jadi Tersangka

29 April 2023, 23:01 WIB
Sampah Jadi Ancaman Darurat di Bandung, Perlu Ditangani dengan Cepat

Sampah Jadi Ancaman Darurat di Bandung, Perlu Ditangani dengan Cepat

29 April 2023, 20:55 WIB
Penumpukan Sampah setelah Idulfitri, TPA Sarimukti Diminta Segera Dinormalisasi

Penumpukan Sampah setelah Idulfitri, TPA Sarimukti Diminta Segera Dinormalisasi

29 April 2023, 20:33 WIB
WNA Asal Australia Ditangkap Usai Ludahi Imam Masjid Al Muhajir Bandung, Wagub Jabar: Warga Tak Perlu Resah

WNA Asal Australia Ditangkap Usai Ludahi Imam Masjid Al Muhajir Bandung, Wagub Jabar: Warga Tak Perlu Resah

29 April 2023, 18:39 WIB
Viral WNA Ludahi Imam Masjid di Bandung, Korban: Saya Gemetar

Viral WNA Ludahi Imam Masjid di Bandung, Korban: Saya Gemetar

29 April 2023, 14:43 WIB
Bule yang Ludahi Imam Masjid di Bandung Ditangkap Polisi Saat Hendak Kabur ke Australia

Bule yang Ludahi Imam Masjid di Bandung Ditangkap Polisi Saat Hendak Kabur ke Australia

29 April 2023, 11:17 WIB
Viral Imam Masjid di Bandung Diludahi Bule karena Terusik Suara Mengaji, Korban: Kalau Ada Jemaah Beda Cerita

Viral Imam Masjid di Bandung Diludahi Bule karena Terusik Suara Mengaji, Korban: Kalau Ada Jemaah Beda Cerita

29 April 2023, 10:57 WIB
Warga Mengeluh Bayar Parkir di Trunojoyo Bandung Rp10.000 per Jam, Ternyata Tiketnya Palsu

Warga Mengeluh Bayar Parkir di Trunojoyo Bandung Rp10.000 per Jam, Ternyata Tiketnya Palsu

29 April 2023, 08:02 WIB
WNA Asal Australia Ludahi Imam Masjid di Buahbatu Bandung

WNA Asal Australia Ludahi Imam Masjid di Buahbatu Bandung

28 April 2023, 20:35 WIB
Motif Pembunuhan Wanita pada Malam Idul Fitri di Kiaracondong Terungkap

Motif Pembunuhan Wanita pada Malam Idul Fitri di Kiaracondong Terungkap

28 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Osasuna vs Real Sociedad di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
2

20 Twibbon Hari Pendidikan Nasional 2023, Gaungkan Semangat Tut Wuri Handayani di Media Sosial
3

Prediksi Skor Lecce vs Udinese di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Crystal Palace vs West Ham di Liga Inggris: Preview Tim, Head to Head, hingga Starting Line-up
5

Prediksi Skor Spezia vs Monza di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
6

Prediksi Skor Crystal Palace vs West Ham di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
7

Prediksi Skor Brentford vs Nottingham Forest di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
8

Prediksi Skor Crystal Palace vs West Ham United di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
9

Viral Rekaman CCTV Bandara Kualanamu Perlihatkan Wanita Jatuh dari Lift, Mayatnya Ditemukan Setelah 3 Hari
10

Prediksi Skor Strasbourg vs Lyon di Liga Prancis: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-Up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Asumsi Sultra

Saksikan Net Prime Progresnya Berapa Persen : Jadwal Acara NET TV 30 April 2023

Saksikan Net Prime Progresnya Berapa Persen : Jadwal Acara NET TV 30 April 2023

30 April 2023, 09:41 WIB

Gowapos

6 Link Twibbon Ucapan Peringatan Hari Buruh Internasional, Pilih Gambar Terbaik Untuk Disebar Ke Media Sosial

6 Link Twibbon Ucapan Peringatan Hari Buruh Internasional, Pilih Gambar Terbaik Untuk Disebar Ke Media Sosial

30 April 2023, 09:41 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Kalahkan Jisoo BLACKPINK, Daftar Indeks Reputasi Brand April 2023 untuk Idol Individu, Siapa Pemenangnya?

Kalahkan Jisoo BLACKPINK, Daftar Indeks Reputasi Brand April 2023 untuk Idol Individu, Siapa Pemenangnya?

30 April 2023, 09:41 WIB

Media Pakuan

Tak Ingin Menunggu Lebih Lama! Real Madrid Bersiap Datangkan Jude Bellingham dengan Tawaran €120 Juta

Tak Ingin Menunggu Lebih Lama! Real Madrid Bersiap Datangkan Jude Bellingham dengan Tawaran €120 Juta

30 April 2023, 09:40 WIB

Suara Jayapura

Erick Thohir 'Hartu Karun' Bagi Semua Capres

Erick Thohir 'Hartu Karun' Bagi Semua Capres

30 April 2023, 09:40 WIB

Portal Lebak

Kejaksaan Agung: Dirut PT Waskita Karya Destiawan Soewardjono Tersangka Maling Uang Rakyat atau Korupsi

Kejaksaan Agung: Dirut PT Waskita Karya Destiawan Soewardjono Tersangka Maling Uang Rakyat atau Korupsi

30 April 2023, 09:40 WIB

Warta Sidoarjo

Sedang Tayang di Bioskop Inilah Jam Jadwal Tayang Film Khanzab di Sidoarjo Hari Ini Minggu 30 April 2023

Sedang Tayang di Bioskop Inilah Jam Jadwal Tayang Film Khanzab di Sidoarjo Hari Ini Minggu 30 April 2023

30 April 2023, 09:40 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Fakta Menarik Hari Larry Nasional yang Dirayakan Saban 30 April di AS

Fakta Menarik Hari Larry Nasional yang Dirayakan Saban 30 April di AS

30 April 2023, 09:40 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Tempat Wisata 20 Menit dari Purwokerto, Ada Kolam Renang dan Sejuk Di Mata, Cocok untuk Liburan Keluarga

Tempat Wisata 20 Menit dari Purwokerto, Ada Kolam Renang dan Sejuk Di Mata, Cocok untuk Liburan Keluarga

30 April 2023, 09:39 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Prabowo Minta Kader Gerindra Setia: Jangan Anggap Bus, Seenaknya Turun di Tengah Jalan

Prabowo Minta Kader Gerindra Setia: Jangan Anggap Bus, Seenaknya Turun di Tengah Jalan

30 April 2023, 09:37 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV Hari Ini di Stasiun TV RCTI, SCTV, Trans TV, dan Trans 7

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV Hari Ini di Stasiun TV RCTI, SCTV, Trans TV, dan Trans 7

30 April 2023, 09:36 WIB

Buleleng Post

Antologi Musik Indonesia Rangkum Skena Musik Era 1950 hingga 2000

Antologi Musik Indonesia Rangkum Skena Musik Era 1950 hingga 2000

30 April 2023, 09:36 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Ini 20 Warung Lalapan Terkenal dan Favorit di Pacitan 2023, Ada Lalapan Telo Mbah Bani yang Pedas dan Nikmat

Ini 20 Warung Lalapan Terkenal dan Favorit di Pacitan 2023, Ada Lalapan Telo Mbah Bani yang Pedas dan Nikmat

30 April 2023, 09:35 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Penjualan Manchester United Berubah Karena Tawaran baru Dari Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Penjualan Manchester United Berubah Karena Tawaran baru Dari Sir Jim Ratcliffe

30 April 2023, 09:35 WIB

Ringtimes Jatim

Link Nonton Film Khanzab, Legal dan Terpercaya

Link Nonton Film Khanzab, Legal dan Terpercaya

30 April 2023, 09:35 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Lambelu Bulan Mei 2023 Rute Pare Pare ke Makassar dan Bau Bau Serta Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Lambelu Bulan Mei 2023 Rute Pare Pare ke Makassar dan Bau Bau Serta Harga Tiket

30 April 2023, 09:35 WIB

Labuan Bajo Terkini

Kemenparekraf Gelar Pesta Rakyat untuk Menyemarakkan KTT ASEAN di Labuan Bajo

Kemenparekraf Gelar Pesta Rakyat untuk Menyemarakkan KTT ASEAN di Labuan Bajo

30 April 2023, 09:34 WIB

Jurnal Sinjai

Prediksi Skor PSG vs Lorient di Ligue 1 Prancis, Minggu 30 April 2023

Prediksi Skor PSG vs Lorient di Ligue 1 Prancis, Minggu 30 April 2023

30 April 2023, 09:33 WIB

Info Temanggung

Terlengkap! 70 Latihan Soal SKD CPNS Meliputi TIU, TKP, dan TWK 2023 dengan Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasannya

Terlengkap! 70 Latihan Soal SKD CPNS Meliputi TIU, TKP, dan TWK 2023 dengan Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasannya

30 April 2023, 09:33 WIB

Galamedia News

Taman Wisata Bougenville Bandung, Main di Sungai Instagramable hingga Staycation di Villa Estetik

Taman Wisata Bougenville Bandung, Main di Sungai Instagramable hingga Staycation di Villa Estetik

30 April 2023, 09:31 WIB

Jurnal Sinjai

Prediksi PSG vs Lorient di Ligue 1 Prancis, Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H Serta Susunan Pemain

Prediksi PSG vs Lorient di Ligue 1 Prancis, Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H Serta Susunan Pemain

30 April 2023, 09:31 WIB

Semarangku

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini Minggu, 30 April 2023: Anda Kemungkinan akan Menjadi Korban Penipuan

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini Minggu, 30 April 2023: Anda Kemungkinan akan Menjadi Korban Penipuan

30 April 2023, 09:31 WIB

Kabar Banten

Hasil Liga Italia, Dua Gol Tercipta di Injury Time, AS Roma dan AC Milan Sama Kuat 1-1

Hasil Liga Italia, Dua Gol Tercipta di Injury Time, AS Roma dan AC Milan Sama Kuat 1-1

30 April 2023, 09:30 WIB

Harian Bogor Raya

Kejernihan Airnya Menjadi Daya Tarik Warga, Saluran PLTM Saluaba Banyak Dikunjungi Warga

Kejernihan Airnya Menjadi Daya Tarik Warga, Saluran PLTM Saluaba Banyak Dikunjungi Warga

30 April 2023, 09:30 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Soal Jadi Cawapres di Pemilu 2024, Mahfud MD: Permainan Masih di Parpol

Soal Jadi Cawapres di Pemilu 2024, Mahfud MD: Permainan Masih di Parpol

30 April 2023, 09:30 WIB
x