Australian National Caught Red-Handed Spitting on Imam in Bandung Mosque

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Bandung Metropolitan Police (Polrestabes) have arrested a foreign national who allegedly committed an unpleasant act towards the imam of Al Muhajir Mosque in Buahbatu, Bandung City, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The suspect, identified as MBC (48), was taken into custody at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang as he was allegedly attempting to leave the country. The police are currently investigating the motive behind the suspect's actions.

According to Commissioner Pol Budi Sartono, the Bandung Metropolitan Police Chief, they are working with immigration authorities to locate the suspect.

"Within 24 hours, the immigration authorities and the police were able to catch MB before he could leave for his home country," he said.

The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to the Bandung Metropolitan Police Station for questioning.

"In addition to questioning him, we are also coordinating with the consulate and embassy of his home country," Budi added.

In response to the police's swift action, Uu Ruzhanul expressed his appreciation on behalf of the West Java regional government.

Uu Ruzhanul, on behalf of the West Java Government, expressed his appreciation for the prompt action taken by the Indonesian National Police, particularly the Bandung Metropolitan Police, in arresting the individuals who spat on worshippers while reading the Quran in the mosque.

"It's crucial for individuals who misbehave in places of worship to face legal repercussions," said Uu, adding that the actions of the foreign national may lead to social unrest.

