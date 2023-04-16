Mayor of Bandung Yana Mulyana and Five Others Charged by KPK for Corruption

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Mayor of Bandung Yana Mulyana has been charged by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) along with five others, following a sting operation (OTT) in Bandung, West Java, on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Mulyana has been charged with accepting bribes in connection with corruption related to the Bandung Smart City program. KPK chief Nuruf Ghufron outlined the involvement of various parties, ranging from government officials to CEOs of companies.

"The KPK has named six suspects, including Yana Mulyana as the Mayor of Bandung, DD as the Head of Transportation Office of the Bandung Government, KR as the Secretary of Transportation Office of the Bandung Government, BN as the Director of PT SMA, SS as the CEO of PT CIFO, and AG as the Manager of PT SMA," he said in a press conference in Jakarta on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

During the press conference, KPK chief Nuruf Ghufron provided more information about the suspects. He explained that they could be divided into two groups, those who received bribes and those who gave them. BN, SS, and AG were among the individuals who allegedly gave bribes, while Mayor Yana Mulyana, DD, and KR were among the recipients. The suspects were charged under different articles of Law No. 31 of 1999 concerning the eradication of corruption crimes.

Those who gave bribes were charged under Article 5, paragraph 1, letters a or b, or Article 13. Meanwhile, the recipients were charged with alleged violations of Article 12, letters a or b, or Article 11. Prior to the press conference, Mayor Yana Mulyana was caught in a sting operation and was being questioned by the KPK investigative team at the Red and White Building.

According to KPK spokesman Ali Fikri, the sting operation was related to the procurement of CCTV and internet service providers for the Bandung Smart City program. "We found suspicions of corruption there," Ali Fikri explained during the KPK's OTT operation in Jakarta on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

In the arrest, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confiscated cash in Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollars, US dollars, Malaysian ringgit, Japanese yen, and Thai baht denominations, along with a pair of Louis Vuitton brand Cruise Charlie Sneaker 1A9JN8 shoes in white, black, and brown, with a total value of IDR 924.6 million.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) was intensively questioning nine individuals, including Mayor Yana Mulyana, at the Red and White Building in Kuningan, South Jakarta. This was in connection with a sting operation in Bandung on April 14, 2023, regarding alleged corruption in the procurement of goods and services.