Si Jalak Harupat Stadium is Expected to Become Part of the FIFA U-20 World Cup

- 12 Maret 2023, 15:30 WIB
/Antara/M Agung Rajasa

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the U-20 World Cup, Erick Thohir, visited the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium. The renovation of the stadium, which will be a venue for the U-20 World Cup, is almost complete.

During the visit of Erick Thohir and his delegation, the problematic grass of the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, which was even considered by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) team as the worst among the six stadiums, is now in a usable condition.

In addition, the drainage problem, which was also a concern for Si Jalak Harupat, has been fixed by the Ministry of PUPR and the Youth and Sports Department of Bandung Regency.

"We are here because we care and want to ensure that there are companions and any unwanted issues can be fixed as soon as possible. During March 21–27, when FIFA is here, it will be more difficult for us," said Erick Thohir.

He hopes that all the stadiums prepared by the PSSI to become venues for the U-20 World Cup will pass FIFA's verification, as the highest football association in the world will be checking the six stadiums that are planned to be used as venues for the U-20 World Cup on March 21–27.

"Don't let any stadium be crossed out and not selected by FIFA. Moreover, the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium is one of the prides of West Java residents. I think the local government has given a commitment deadline to comply so that our readiness for FIFA can be maximized," said Erick Thohir.

Indonesia's Preparation 

Indonesia competed with Brazil to win the bid to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Indonesia successfully won the bid to host the U-20 World Cup at the FIFA Council Meeting in Shanghai, China, on October 24, 2019.

The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI), Zainudin Amali, revealed that Indonesia's preparation to host the U-20 World Cup in 2023, which is planned to be held from May 20, 2023, to June 11, 2023, is complete, especially regarding the match venues and other supporting infrastructure.

According to him, FIFA has already conducted direct inspections of the stadiums to be used and has provided a number of notes for improvements to be made. Therefore, at the moment, the Ministry of PUPR, as the infrastructure manager, is making several improvements based on FIFA's notes.

