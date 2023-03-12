Bandung Extends 4 Collaborations with London despite Mayor Yana Mulyana’s Terms End Soon

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The British Government through the British Embassy in Indonesia is collaborating once again with the city of Bandung in the Global Future Cities Program. The program, which was previously implemented in 2022, is being resumed with a focus on different sectors.

This was announced by the Head of Resilient Cities and Infrastructure at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Simon Stevens, at the Bandung City Hall on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

“The purpose of this visit is to discuss the region's priorities for the development of low-carbon infrastructure in the urban and transportation sectors, as well as to explore other opportunities for collaboration," Simon explained.

Therefore, the London government wants to know about the priority programs for the development of Bandung city and explore future opportunities for collaboration. In response, the Secretary of Bandung City, Ema Sumarna, expressed optimism that collaboration with London can continue even though the term of the current mayor of Bandung Yana Mulyana is ending soon.

“But that doesn't mean that this collaboration is ending here. We will follow up according to our mutual attention. Hopefully, it can bring better energy and spirit,” Ema hoped.

She explained that there are four sectors that can be explored for collaboration, namely transportation, environment, settlements and potential disaster threats.

“Bandung actually has high potential from parking. We can generate revenue of IDR 200 billion. However, currently, we can only get IDR 9 billion,” she said.

Furthermore, addressing environmental issues and slum settlements is also something that they want to solve through this collaboration. In Bandung, 1,500 tons of waste are produced per day.