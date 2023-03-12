The Bandung City Government to Organize Street Vendors in Tegalega Increasing Tourist Attraction

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 12 Maret 2023, 09:45 WIB
The Regional Secretary of Bandung City, Ema Sumarna in Tegalega.
The Regional Secretary of Bandung City, Ema Sumarna in Tegalega. /The Local Government of Bandung City

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The Local Government of Bandung City is offering temporary stall spaces for street vendors (PKL) in Tegalega, both in the eastern area (Moh Toha Street) and western area (Otto Iskandar Dinata/Otista Street).

"We are studying the existing regulations, as there is a separate regulation here that regulates conservation. I have also coordinated with the Mayor, and he is in agreement with the principle," said The Regional Secretary of Bandung City, Ema Sumarna.

"In addition, I have also coordinated with the PKL coordinator here. They agree in principle to be registered and to no longer sell in areas where they should not," Ema added.

Later on, the current street vendors will be relocated to several designated points on the eastern and western sides. The total number of street vendors recorded by the Department of Cooperatives and SMEs of Bandung City is 674, consisting of 217 street vendors in the eastern area and 457 street vendors in the western area.

These street vendors will sell at specific hours. Ema said this is an effort to organize the city without stopping the ongoing economic activity.

"In the western area, there might be more street vendors on weekends. Therefore, we will consider the arrangement," she explained.

She hopes that the organization of street vendors in the Tegalega area can be implemented soon so that the streets around the area can maintain their beauty and aesthetics, as well as to prevent traffic congestion.

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima Yawan

