Sports Event Causing Damage of Thousands of Domestic Rare Flowers in Indonesia

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
9 Maret 2023, 15:05 WIB
Pria di Ranca Upas, Ciwidey, Kabupaten Bandung mengamuk usai event motor trail menyebabkan kerusakan lingkungan.
Pria di Ranca Upas, Ciwidey, Kabupaten Bandung mengamuk usai event motor trail menyebabkan kerusakan lingkungan. /kolase foto/tiktok @ress.devils

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The motor trail sports event held at the Ranca Upas tourist spot in Bandung Regency, West Java, has destroyed the vegetation of a rare flower called Syngonathus Flavidulus, which is locally known as the Bunga Rawa (Swamp Flower). The motor trail sports event took place on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Cai Ranca Upas Village, Bandung Regency, West Java, Indonesia.

A video circulating on social media shows a man who was furious as some of the Bunga Rawa vegetation in Ranca Upas was damaged due to the motor trail sports event. The man, named Supriatna, said that the Bunga Rawa can only be found in two locations in West Java, making it a rare species of flower.

Supriatna explained that cultivating the Bunga Rawa is quite complicated, so the motor trail event that damaged the flower vegetation should be responsible.

"Look at what you have done, destroying all the rare flowers," Supriatna said in the video circulating on social media.

Currently, Supriatna is replanting the Bunga Rawa with his colleagues to fix the damage caused by the motor trail sports event. He also explained that the sports event was attended by more than 100 motorcycles, which damaged an area of 3 to 4 hectares.

"Around 2,000 flowers were crushed by the motor trail," Supriatna explained.

Therefore, Supriatna hopes that everyone will learn from this mistake and appreciate more the environment and nature.

"Hopefully, the Bunga Rawa can become an icon of Ranca Upas," he said.

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

9 Maret 2023, 15:02 WIB
