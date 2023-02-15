Bandung Mayor Inaugurated a New Pump House in Arcamanik to Address an Acute Flood Problem

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Bandung is one of the major cities in Indonesia that has economic and cultural importance. Economically, Bandung realized Rp11,45 billion in capital investment in 2021, or 4 percent of total national capital investment. Culturally, Bandung houses many important historic sites and has become a prominent tourist destination.

Despite its importance, Bandung was also infested by an acute flood problem that potentially deterred its economic development. To address the issue, the Municipal Government of Bandung constructed a new pump house as a pilot project in flood mitigation.

The pump house located in Arcamanik Subdistrict was inaugurated by Bandung Mayor Yana Mulyana on February 15, 2023. He stated that the pump house would prevent flooding in the surrounding area, covering the Arcamanik, Cingised, and Cisaranten subdistricts.

"In mere hours, flooding in this area would recede," said Yana Mulyana on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony.

He also invited the citizens to support the flood prevention efforts by behaving accordingly. The 57-year-old mayor warned the public not to dispose of household waste into local rivers and drainage systems.

"It would cause flooding in the area," said Yana Mulyana.

Bandung Flood Problem

As the capital city of the Indonesian province of West Java, Bandung is the fourth most populous city in Indonesia. The city lies on a river basin surrounded by volcanic mountains that make it prone to flooding problems if not properly maintained.

The municipal government stated that the flood problem is very complex. It is influenced by natural aspects such as heavy rainfall and the geographical contour of the city, as well as by human factors such as a lack of public awareness about taking care of the environment.