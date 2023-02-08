Shocking Case in West Java Indonesia: Father Tortured and Killed Daughter over Suspicion of Stealing Money

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 8 Februari 2023, 16:08 WIB
Ilustrasi pembunuhan.
Ilustrasi pembunuhan. /Pikiran Rakyat/Hafizha Azka

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Cimahi Police Investigation Unit unraveled a shocking case of a father who killed his daughter. A man (37) was arrested on suspicion of murder after his 10-year-old daughter was found dead by locals.

The heartbreaking case occurred in Cimahi, West Java Province, Indonesia. The Chief of Cimahi Resort Police told reporters that two of the suspect daughter were badly mistreated. The victim unit detailed that they were aged 12 and 10, the latter was dead due to the injuries resulting from the torture.

“Provisional investigations state that the suspect allegedly abused his two daughters, siblings, with kicks and punches. The younger was kicked and punched at least 15 times, while the older 7 times,” police said.

The investigation unit pointed out that the abuse was caused by a simple incident. The suspect thought his daughters stole Rp450 thousand (29 USD) and drove angry by the incident. His wrath resulted in spontaneous abuse by kicking and punching those two poor children.

The hearth-breaking detail was told by the suspect neighbor. The night when the incident happen, the community did not hear screaming or help instead they heard a commotion from the suspect house.

“The neighbor often heard the commotion from the suspect house and the suspect also confessed his two daughters did not scream or vain when punched and kicked them,” the local told reporters.

The suspicious neighbor, then, inspected the house and was shocked by the scene he witnessed, the 10-year-old girl was lying helpless. He, then, immediately called for help and the crowd soon swarmed the scene.

Unfortunately, the 10-year-old girl can’t be saved while her older sister was carried out to a nearby hospital in an emergency. The suspect was restrained by the local neighborhood.

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Sumber: Antara

