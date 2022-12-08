Heading South - Zach Bryan
He was a boy who was a dreamer
And he flew so high and proud
In a world full of people out to cut his young ass down
No one ever understood a single word he said
And they cast him to the wolves when he wasn't well and fed
Boys we've got a riser, a riser in our midst
And he will get the last laugh if it's the last thing he did
And he used to roll around in that red dirt mud
But now he's skipping town, and that riser's out for blood
Don't stop goin', goin' South
'Cause they'll let you play your music real damn loud
Don't stop headin', headin' South
'Cause they will understand the words
That are pouring from your mouth
And that boy, he called his daddy to tell him what he did
As the masses screamed the lyrics of a messed up kid
And then he told that old man he was never coming back
To be cut down again in a town like that
Then he surely came to learn people come to watch you fall
But he's out to make a name and a fool out of 'em all
They'll never understand that boy and his kind
All they comprehend is a fucking dollar sign
Don't stop goin', goin' South
'Cause they'll let you play your music real damn loud
Don't stop headin', headin' South
'Cause they will understand the words
That are pouring from your mouth
Don't stop goin', goin' South
They will understand the words
That are pouring from your mouth
Don't stop goin', goin' South
'Cause they'll let you scream your music real damn loud
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: Elisabeth
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Heading South merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
