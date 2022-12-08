Heading South - Zach Bryan

He was a boy who was a dreamer

And he flew so high and proud

In a world full of people out to cut his young ass down

No one ever understood a single word he said

And they cast him to the wolves when he wasn't well and fed

Boys we've got a riser, a riser in our midst

And he will get the last laugh if it's the last thing he did

And he used to roll around in that red dirt mud

But now he's skipping town, and that riser's out for blood

Don't stop goin', goin' South

'Cause they'll let you play your music real damn loud

Don't stop headin', headin' South

'Cause they will understand the words

That are pouring from your mouth

And that boy, he called his daddy to tell him what he did

As the masses screamed the lyrics of a messed up kid

And then he told that old man he was never coming back

To be cut down again in a town like that

Then he surely came to learn people come to watch you fall

But he's out to make a name and a fool out of 'em all

They'll never understand that boy and his kind

All they comprehend is a fucking dollar sign

Don't stop goin', goin' South

'Cause they'll let you play your music real damn loud

Don't stop headin', headin' South

'Cause they will understand the words

That are pouring from your mouth

Don't stop goin', goin' South

They will understand the words

That are pouring from your mouth

Don't stop goin', goin' South

'Cause they'll let you scream your music real damn loud

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: Elisabeth

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Heading South merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.