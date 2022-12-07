Lirik Lagu Letting Someone Go - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Desember 2022, 04:09 WIB
Penyanyi Zach Bryan.
Penyanyi Zach Bryan. /YouTube/Zach Bryan

Letting Someone Go - Zach Bryan

You can't lie to yourself
After loving something true
And I've never loved a soul
Quite the way that I loved you
You told me you despise
Everything that I've become
How we always turn into
Everything we're running from
I miss the way you followed
When you jaywalked in the street
How you always talked more trash
Than any boy bad mouthing me
And the way that the oak creaked
When you snuck up from my bed
The way that missing someone
Will have you seeing steady red
Take it slow as you leave me
Don't you go home this evening
With someone
That you're acting like is me
And I will try my hardest darling
Wait on a star that's falling
And I will wait so patiently
One thing I have quickly come to know
Nothing kills you slower than
Letting someone go
Take it slow as you leave me
Don't you go home this evening
With someone
You're acting like is me
And I will try my hardest darling
Wait on a star that's falling
And I will wait so desperately
One thing I have quickly come to know
Nothing kills you slower than
Letting someone go
You can't lie to yourself
After loving something true
And I've never loved a soul
Quite the way that I loved you
You told me you despise
Everything that I've become
How we always turn into
All the things we're running from
Take it slow as you leave me
Don't you go home this evening
With someone
That you're acting like is me
And I will try my hardest darling
Wait on a star that's falling
And I will wait so desperately
One thing I have quickly come to know
Nothing kills you slower than
Letting someone go

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: DeAnn
Rilis: 2019
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Letting Someone Go merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

