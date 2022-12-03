Lirik Lagu Let's Wait Awhile - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let's Wait Awhile - Janet Jackson

There's something I want to tell you

There's something I think that you should know

It's not that I shouldn't really love you

Let's take it slow

When we get to know each other

And we're both feeling much stronger

Then let's try to talk it over

Let's wait awhile longer

Let's wait awhile

Before it's too late

Let's wait awhile

Before we go too far

Remember that special night

When all of the stars were shining bright

We made our first endeavor

To stay together

We made our very first promise

To love, to share and be real honest

But on that very first night

It wasn't quite right

Let's wait awhile

Before it's too late

Let's wait awhile

Our love will be great

Let's wait awhile

Before we go too far

I didn't really know not to let all my feelings show

To save some for later so our love can be greater

You said you would always love me

Remember, I said the same thing too

You don't have to be frightened with my love

Because, I'll never give up on you