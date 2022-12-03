Lirik Lagu Let's Wait Awhile - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let's Wait Awhile - Janet Jackson
There's something I want to tell you
There's something I think that you should know
It's not that I shouldn't really love you
Let's take it slow
When we get to know each other
And we're both feeling much stronger
Then let's try to talk it over
Let's wait awhile longer
Let's wait awhile
Before it's too late
Let's wait awhile
Before we go too far
Remember that special night
When all of the stars were shining bright
We made our first endeavor
To stay together
We made our very first promise
To love, to share and be real honest
But on that very first night
It wasn't quite right
Let's wait awhile
Before it's too late
Let's wait awhile
Our love will be great
Let's wait awhile
Before we go too far
I didn't really know not to let all my feelings show
To save some for later so our love can be greater
You said you would always love me
Remember, I said the same thing too
You don't have to be frightened with my love
Because, I'll never give up on you
