Lirik Lagu Call on Me - Janet Jackson feat Nelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Call on Me - Janet Jackson feat Nelly

I don't know if I've ever felt like this before

But I'm sure that the way I feel

I don't want it to go

'Cause I've cried my share of tears and I've sang my share of blues

But to keep you over here

I'll do what I got to do

So baby call on me

Whether day or night

I'll never leave

You don't have to be alone

I'll come anywhere you want

Baby just pick up the phone and call on me

See you and I

I wanna be your only love affair

See there it go

See there it go Mama

See I never met a girl that could break me down

Its like I get caught in the middle

I get caught up a little anytime she's around

I be posted, waitin' on standby

Lookin' to catch a hit

I'm doin' whatever, whenever

Never forget I said I'd be here when you want

To get what you need, if you wanna receive

Oh, Please believe you could

Call on me

Whether day or night

I'll never leave

You don't have to be alone

I'll come anywhere you want

Baby just pick up the phone and call on me

See you and I

Baby-I wanna be your only love affair

See there it go

See there it go Mama

Call on me

When need someone who cares

Say the words and I'll be here

I can meet you anywhere

Call on me

Anytime that you please

Be whatever you want

Be whatever you need

'Cause you're the one I love baby

Just call on me- whether day or night

I'll never leave

You don't have to be alone- I'll come anywhere you want

Baby just pick up the phone and call on me

See you and I

I'm gonna be your only love affair

See there it go

See there it go, Mama