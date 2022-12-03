Lirik Lagu Call on Me - Janet Jackson feat Nelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Call on Me - Janet Jackson feat Nelly
I don't know if I've ever felt like this before
But I'm sure that the way I feel
I don't want it to go
'Cause I've cried my share of tears and I've sang my share of blues
But to keep you over here
I'll do what I got to do
So baby call on me
Whether day or night
I'll never leave
You don't have to be alone
I'll come anywhere you want
Baby just pick up the phone and call on me
See you and I
I wanna be your only love affair
See there it go
See there it go Mama
See I never met a girl that could break me down
Its like I get caught in the middle
I get caught up a little anytime she's around
I be posted, waitin' on standby
Lookin' to catch a hit
I'm doin' whatever, whenever
Never forget I said I'd be here when you want
To get what you need, if you wanna receive
Oh, Please believe you could
Call on me
Whether day or night
I'll never leave
You don't have to be alone
I'll come anywhere you want
Baby just pick up the phone and call on me
See you and I
Baby-I wanna be your only love affair
See there it go
See there it go Mama
Call on me
When need someone who cares
Say the words and I'll be here
I can meet you anywhere
Call on me
Anytime that you please
Be whatever you want
Be whatever you need
'Cause you're the one I love baby
Just call on me- whether day or night
I'll never leave
You don't have to be alone- I'll come anywhere you want
Baby just pick up the phone and call on me
See you and I
I'm gonna be your only love affair
See there it go
See there it go, Mama
