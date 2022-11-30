Lirik Lagu Miracle Pill – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Miracle Pill – Goo Goo Dolls
What I need is to feel incredible
What I need is a real love chemical
Wanna beat like a heart that's painted in gold
(Here we go)
Wanna make these emotions physical
Free the weight of my soul, ethereal
I believe I'm alive, no higher than low
(Here we go)
Baby, would you be my miracle pill?
And I could be somebody else
So sick of living inside myself
All of my life, all of my doubts
All of my ups keep keeping me down
I'm starting all o-, starting all o-, starting all over
All of my fight, all of my fear
All of my darkness leaving me here
I'm starting all o-, starting all o-, starting all over
Wanna feel like a new world crumbling
Wanna feel all my walls come tumbling
Wanna heat that fire burning below
(Here we go)
Baby, would you be my miracle pill?
And I could be somebody else
So sick of living inside myself
All of my life, all of my doubts
All of my ups keep keeping me down
I'm starting all o-, starting all o-, starting all over
All of my fight, all of my fear
All of my darkness leaving me here
I'm starting all o-, starting all o-, starting all over
How long's it gonna take?
How long before I feel it k-k-kicking
Feel it k-k-kicking
How long's it gonna take?
How long before you feel it feel it k-k-kicking
Feel it feel it k-k-kicking
What I need is to feel incredible
What I need is a true love edible
Wanna beat like a heart that's painted in gold
(Here we go)
Artikel Pilihan