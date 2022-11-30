Lirik Lagu Miracle Pill – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Miracle Pill – Goo Goo Dolls

What I need is to feel incredible

What I need is a real love chemical

Wanna beat like a heart that's painted in gold

(Here we go)

Wanna make these emotions physical

Free the weight of my soul, ethereal

I believe I'm alive, no higher than low

(Here we go)

Baby, would you be my miracle pill?

And I could be somebody else

So sick of living inside myself

All of my life, all of my doubts

All of my ups keep keeping me down

I'm starting all o-, starting all o-, starting all over

All of my fight, all of my fear

All of my darkness leaving me here

I'm starting all o-, starting all o-, starting all over

Wanna feel like a new world crumbling

Wanna feel all my walls come tumbling

Wanna heat that fire burning below

(Here we go)

Baby, would you be my miracle pill?

And I could be somebody else

So sick of living inside myself

All of my life, all of my doubts

All of my ups keep keeping me down

I'm starting all o-, starting all o-, starting all over

All of my fight, all of my fear

All of my darkness leaving me here

I'm starting all o-, starting all o-, starting all over

How long's it gonna take?

How long before I feel it k-k-kicking

Feel it k-k-kicking

How long's it gonna take?

How long before you feel it feel it k-k-kicking

Feel it feel it k-k-kicking

What I need is to feel incredible

What I need is a true love edible

Wanna beat like a heart that's painted in gold

(Here we go)