Lirik Lagu Living in America James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Living in America - James Brown

Yeah, uh

Get up, ow

Ow

Knock it out this

Woo

Superhighways, coast to coast

Easy to get anywhere

On the transcontinental overload

Just slide behind the wheel

How does it feel

When there's no destination that's too far?

And somewhere on the way you might find out who you are, woo

Living in America (ow)

Eye to eye, station to station

Living in America

Hand in hand, across the nation

Living in America

Got to have a celebration

Rock my soul, huh, ow, huh

Smokestack, fatback

Many miles of railroad track

All night radio, keep on runnin'

Through your rock 'n' roll soul

All night diners keep you awake

On black coffee and a hard roll, woo

You might have to walk a fine line (say it)

You might take a hard line

But everybody's workin' overtime

Living in America (huh)

Eye to eye, station to station

Living in America

Hand in hand, across the nation

Living in America

Yeah, got to have a celebration, woo