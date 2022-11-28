Lirik Lagu Living in America James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 November 2022, 01:12 WIB
James Brown
James Brown /YouTube/Live 8

Living in America - James Brown

Yeah, uh
Get up, ow
Ow
Knock it out this
Woo

Superhighways, coast to coast
Easy to get anywhere
On the transcontinental overload
Just slide behind the wheel
How does it feel

When there's no destination that's too far?
And somewhere on the way you might find out who you are, woo

Living in America (ow)
Eye to eye, station to station
Living in America
Hand in hand, across the nation
Living in America
Got to have a celebration

Rock my soul, huh, ow, huh

Smokestack, fatback
Many miles of railroad track
All night radio, keep on runnin'
Through your rock 'n' roll soul
All night diners keep you awake
On black coffee and a hard roll, woo

You might have to walk a fine line (say it)
You might take a hard line
But everybody's workin' overtime

Living in America (huh)
Eye to eye, station to station
Living in America
Hand in hand, across the nation
Living in America
Yeah, got to have a celebration, woo

