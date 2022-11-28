Lirik Lagu Living in America James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Living in America - James Brown
Yeah, uh
Get up, ow
Ow
Knock it out this
Woo
Superhighways, coast to coast
Easy to get anywhere
On the transcontinental overload
Just slide behind the wheel
How does it feel
When there's no destination that's too far?
And somewhere on the way you might find out who you are, woo
Living in America (ow)
Eye to eye, station to station
Living in America
Hand in hand, across the nation
Living in America
Got to have a celebration
Rock my soul, huh, ow, huh
Smokestack, fatback
Many miles of railroad track
All night radio, keep on runnin'
Through your rock 'n' roll soul
All night diners keep you awake
On black coffee and a hard roll, woo
You might have to walk a fine line (say it)
You might take a hard line
But everybody's workin' overtime
Living in America (huh)
Eye to eye, station to station
Living in America
Hand in hand, across the nation
Living in America
Yeah, got to have a celebration, woo
