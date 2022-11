Lirik Lagu Body Ain’t Me – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Body Ain’t Me

Oh yeah, oh yeah

Used to know you, but I don't know you now

Everything's getting so blurry now

Vision hurting, I can't stand the look of you now

Everything's different

Yeah, I heard you're movin' back from out of town

Yeah, I heard you're travellin' all these miles and miles

Tryna get back to my love, but it's harder now

Everything's different

Oh, I can't lie, I want you on me

And girl, I wanna love you closely

I don't want nobody on you

If that body ain't me, body ain't me

I lied when I said I hate you

Baby, I was tryna get through

I don't want nobody on you

If that body ain't me, body ain't me, yeah

I've been hearin' voices, can't get 'em out

You still playin' cool, but I need you now

Vision clearer, I can see it all better now

Everything's different

Yeah, I know you got a whole lot to figure out

Just know that I'm always here for you girl, no doubt

Before buildin' up, sometimes gotta break it down

Everything's different

Oh, I can't lie, I want you on me

Girl, I wanna love you closely

I don't want nobody on you

If that body ain't me, body ain't me

I lied when I said I hate you

Baby, I was tryna get through

I don't want nobody on you

If that body ain't me, body ain't me, yeah

Yeah