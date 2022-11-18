Lirik Lagu Strange Phenomena - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Strange Phenomena - Kate Bush

Soon it will be the phase of the moon

When people tune in

Every girl knows about the punctual blues

But who's to know the power behind our moves

A day of coincidence with the radio

And a word that won't go away

We know what they're all gonna say

"G arrives, funny, had a feeling he was on his way"

We raise our hats to the strange phenomena

Soul-birds of a feather flock together

We raise our hats to the hand a-moulding us

Sure 'nuff, he has the answer

He has the answer

He has the answer

Om mani padme

Om mani padme

Om mani padme hum

You pick up a paper, you read a name

You go out, it turns up again and again

You bump into a friend you haven't seen for a long time

Then into another you only thought about last night

You hear your sister calling for you

But you don't know where from

You know there's something wrong

But you don't want to believe in a premonition

We raise our hats to the strange phenomena

Soul-birds of a feather flock togethe

We raise our hats to the hand a-moulding us

Sure 'nuff, he has the answer

He has the answer

He has the answer

Om mani padme

Om mani padme

Om mani padme hum

Om mani padme hum

Om mani padme hum

Om mani padme hum

Om mani padme hum

