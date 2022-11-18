Lirik Lagu Strange Phenomena - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Strange Phenomena - Kate Bush
Soon it will be the phase of the moon
When people tune in
Every girl knows about the punctual blues
But who's to know the power behind our moves
A day of coincidence with the radio
And a word that won't go away
We know what they're all gonna say
"G arrives, funny, had a feeling he was on his way"
We raise our hats to the strange phenomena
Soul-birds of a feather flock together
We raise our hats to the hand a-moulding us
Sure 'nuff, he has the answer
He has the answer
He has the answer
Om mani padme
Om mani padme
Om mani padme hum
You pick up a paper, you read a name
You go out, it turns up again and again
You bump into a friend you haven't seen for a long time
Then into another you only thought about last night
You hear your sister calling for you
But you don't know where from
You know there's something wrong
But you don't want to believe in a premonition
We raise our hats to the strange phenomena
Soul-birds of a feather flock togethe
We raise our hats to the hand a-moulding us
Sure 'nuff, he has the answer
He has the answer
He has the answer
Om mani padme
Om mani padme
Om mani padme hum
Om mani padme hum
Om mani padme hum
Om mani padme hum
Om mani padme hum
