Lirik Lagu One Small Day – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 00:25 WIB
Ultravox.
Ultravox. /Spotify

One Small Day – Ultravox

If the stack is high against you
And the hammer's coming down
And the time that's yours lies heavy in your hands
Oh my sentimental friend
The fast much reach an end

Lying face down on the cold stone
And they give their all to you
But their all is slipping through your hands
Oh my sentimental friend
Your time will come again

One day where I didn't die a thousand times
Where I could satisfy this life of mine
One small day
One day where every hour could be a joy to me
And live a life the way it's meant to be
One small day

How many times has it turned against you
How many times will they walk away
How many times have you let depression win the fight
Oh my sentimental friend
We'll walk as one again

One day where I didn't die a thousand times
Where I could satisfy this life of mine
One small day
One day where every hour could be a joy to me
And live a life the way it's meant to be
One small day

How many times has it turned against you
How many times will they walk away

One day where I didn't die a thousand times
Where I could satisfy this life of mine
One day where every hour could be a joy to me
And live a life the way it's meant to be

One day where I wouldn't feel my senses die
Where nothing made me hang my head and cry
One day where I could see myself as others do
Where I could feel the strength of love at hand

One day where I didn't die a thousand times
Where I could satisfy this life of mine
One day where every hour could by a joy to me
And live a life the way it's meant to be

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Aksi Begal Marak di Kota Bandung, Yana Mulyana Akan Perbanyak Lampu PJU dan Pasang CCTV di Titik Rawan

Aksi Begal Marak di Kota Bandung, Yana Mulyana Akan Perbanyak Lampu PJU dan Pasang CCTV di Titik Rawan

17 November 2022, 20:29 WIB
Ancaman Resesi di Depan Mata, Gelombang PHK Bisa Lanjut ke 2023

Ancaman Resesi di Depan Mata, Gelombang PHK Bisa Lanjut ke 2023

17 November 2022, 18:19 WIB
Bandung Mulai Tak Aman, Menunggu Komitmen Polisi dan Pemkot Menumpas Kejahatan Jalanan di Kota Kembang

Bandung Mulai Tak Aman, Menunggu Komitmen Polisi dan Pemkot Menumpas Kejahatan Jalanan di Kota Kembang

17 November 2022, 18:18 WIB
Polisi Tembak Pelaku Pembegalan Pengendara Motor di Bandung, Satu Orang Masih DPO

Polisi Tembak Pelaku Pembegalan Pengendara Motor di Bandung, Satu Orang Masih DPO

17 November 2022, 17:45 WIB
Toyota Avanza dan Xpander Keok, Simak Daftar Mobil Paling Laku di Indonesia Oktober 2022

Toyota Avanza dan Xpander Keok, Simak Daftar Mobil Paling Laku di Indonesia Oktober 2022

17 November 2022, 16:15 WIB
Dukung Pencapaian Target Net Zero Emission, PLN Ajak Puluhan Pelanggan Menggunakan REC

Dukung Pencapaian Target Net Zero Emission, PLN Ajak Puluhan Pelanggan Menggunakan REC

17 November 2022, 16:02 WIB
Diduga Korslet Listrik Gudang Mebel di Cimahi Kebakaran, Kerugian Capai Rp 750 Juta

Diduga Korslet Listrik Gudang Mebel di Cimahi Kebakaran, Kerugian Capai Rp 750 Juta

17 November 2022, 15:35 WIB
Kasus Covid-19 di Bandung Melonjak, Perilaku Masyarakat Jadi Sorotan

Kasus Covid-19 di Bandung Melonjak, Perilaku Masyarakat Jadi Sorotan

17 November 2022, 15:03 WIB
Flyover Pelangi Bandung Berubah Nama Jadi R Soeprapto, Berikut Rekam Jejak Sang Bapak Kejaksaan Indonesia

Flyover Pelangi Bandung Berubah Nama Jadi R Soeprapto, Berikut Rekam Jejak Sang Bapak Kejaksaan Indonesia

17 November 2022, 14:25 WIB
Warga Bandung Harus Tahu, Fly Over Antapani Kini Berganti Nama Jadi Jaksa Agung R Soeprapto

Warga Bandung Harus Tahu, Fly Over Antapani Kini Berganti Nama Jadi Jaksa Agung R Soeprapto

17 November 2022, 09:21 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
3

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Titik Terang Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Mulai Terlihat
6

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
7

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
8

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
9

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
10

Polisi Ubah Keterangan, Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Bukan Kelaparan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kalbar Terkini

Update Daftar 294 Obat Sirop untuk Anak dan Dewasa yang Tak Berbahaya dan Aman Dikonsumsi

Update Daftar 294 Obat Sirop untuk Anak dan Dewasa yang Tak Berbahaya dan Aman Dikonsumsi

18 November 2022, 00:25 WIB

Berita Bantul

Rahasia Keistimewaan Kelahiran Dina Legi, Ternyata Menguasai Segala Hal, Ini Penjelasannya

Rahasia Keistimewaan Kelahiran Dina Legi, Ternyata Menguasai Segala Hal, Ini Penjelasannya

18 November 2022, 00:22 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bulan Penuh Berkah! Weton Ini Akan Disambar Rezeki Besar Di Bulan Desember Nenti

Bulan Penuh Berkah! Weton Ini Akan Disambar Rezeki Besar Di Bulan Desember Nenti

18 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Cilacap Update

2 Cara Mencari Masjid Terdekat Menggunakan Google Maps, Perlu Dicoba

2 Cara Mencari Masjid Terdekat Menggunakan Google Maps, Perlu Dicoba

18 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Penderita Batu Ginjal Harus Tahu? Minum Jus Ajaib Ini Dijamin Batu Ginjal Hancur Seketika

Penderita Batu Ginjal Harus Tahu? Minum Jus Ajaib Ini Dijamin Batu Ginjal Hancur Seketika

18 November 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ngeri! Weton Pemilik Keris Semar Mesem dan Mempunyai Kekuatan Gaib Yang Luar Biasa

Ngeri! Weton Pemilik Keris Semar Mesem dan Mempunyai Kekuatan Gaib Yang Luar Biasa

18 November 2022, 00:13 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sulit Miskin! Inilah Daftar Weton Punya Peruntungan Rezeki dari Segala Arah

Sulit Miskin! Inilah Daftar Weton Punya Peruntungan Rezeki dari Segala Arah

18 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Mantan Gubernur Bengkulu Ridwan Mukti dan Istrinya Sudah Bebas

Mantan Gubernur Bengkulu Ridwan Mukti dan Istrinya Sudah Bebas

18 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Akankah Kembali Menjadi Tim KUDA HITAM Piala Dunia 2022? Semangat Pemain dan Pelatih Kroasia Masih Terasa...

Akankah Kembali Menjadi Tim KUDA HITAM Piala Dunia 2022? Semangat Pemain dan Pelatih Kroasia Masih Terasa...

18 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Kendalku

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022 Menang Mana?

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022 Menang Mana?

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

KAYU Apa yang Renyah? Ternyata Kayu Ini, Dapatkan Jawaban Tebakan Receh Satu Ini yang Bikin Penasaran

KAYU Apa yang Renyah? Ternyata Kayu Ini, Dapatkan Jawaban Tebakan Receh Satu Ini yang Bikin Penasaran

18 November 2022, 00:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Doa Kucing dan Pahala Untuk yang Memberinya Makan

Inilah Doa Kucing dan Pahala Untuk yang Memberinya Makan

18 November 2022, 00:07 WIB

Portal Lebak

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

18 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Kendalku

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Sumenep News

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Indonesian Next Big Star Disiarkan Langsung Di RCTI

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Indonesian Next Big Star Disiarkan Langsung Di RCTI

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB