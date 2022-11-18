Lirik Lagu One Small Day – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Small Day – Ultravox

If the stack is high against you

And the hammer's coming down

And the time that's yours lies heavy in your hands

Oh my sentimental friend

The fast much reach an end

Lying face down on the cold stone

And they give their all to you

But their all is slipping through your hands

Oh my sentimental friend

Your time will come again

One day where I didn't die a thousand times

Where I could satisfy this life of mine

One small day

One day where every hour could be a joy to me

And live a life the way it's meant to be

One small day

How many times has it turned against you

How many times will they walk away

How many times have you let depression win the fight

Oh my sentimental friend

We'll walk as one again

One day where I didn't die a thousand times

Where I could satisfy this life of mine

One small day

One day where every hour could be a joy to me

And live a life the way it's meant to be

One small day

How many times has it turned against you

How many times will they walk away

One day where I didn't die a thousand times

Where I could satisfy this life of mine

One day where every hour could be a joy to me

And live a life the way it's meant to be

One day where I wouldn't feel my senses die

Where nothing made me hang my head and cry

One day where I could see myself as others do

Where I could feel the strength of love at hand

One day where I didn't die a thousand times

Where I could satisfy this life of mine

One day where every hour could by a joy to me

And live a life the way it's meant to be