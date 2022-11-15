Lirik Lagu 18 - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 - 5 Seconds of Summer



Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh



And I wish that I was eighteen to do all the things you read in a magazine

I'm, I'm not saying I wanna be Charlie Sheen (Hey!)

She's just a little bit older, but I want to get to know her

But she says it's already over



So, tell me, what else can I do?

I bought my fake ID for you



She told me to meet her there

I can't afford the bus fare

I'm not old enough for her

I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen



Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh



I think she wants to get with me, but she's got a job in the city

Says that she's always too busy (Hey!)

She's got a naughty tattoo in a place that I wanna get to

But my mom still drives me to school



So, tell me, what else can I do?

I bought my fake ID for you



She told me to meet her there

I can't afford the bus fare

I'm not old enough for her

I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen

You got me waiting in a queue

For a bar I can't get into

I'm not old enough for you

I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen



In my bedroom thinking of you

Your pictures in my private folder

I know one day that I will hold her

I'll make my move when I get older

Make my move when I get older



She told me to meet her there

I can't afford the bus fare

I'm not old enough for her

I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen

You got me waiting in a queue

For a bar I can't get into

I'm not old enough for you

I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen



I'm so sick of waiting till I'm eighteen (Haha)



Credit



Produser: Zakk Cervini, Tommy English, Colin Brittain, dan John Feldmann



Penulis: Seton Daunt, Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, dan Richard “Biff” Stannard



Album: 5 Seconds of Summer



Genre: Pop Rock, Pop Punk



Fakta di balik lagu

Eighteen (18) merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Juni 2014 sebagai single kelima dalam album debutnya yang bertajuk 5 Seconds of Summer.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan cover lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

