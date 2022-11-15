Lirik Lagu 18 - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 04:16 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

18 - 5 Seconds of Summer

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And I wish that I was eighteen to do all the things you read in a magazine
I'm, I'm not saying I wanna be Charlie Sheen (Hey!)
She's just a little bit older, but I want to get to know her
But she says it's already over

So, tell me, what else can I do?
I bought my fake ID for you

She told me to meet her there
I can't afford the bus fare
I'm not old enough for her
I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I think she wants to get with me, but she's got a job in the city
Says that she's always too busy (Hey!)
She's got a naughty tattoo in a place that I wanna get to
But my mom still drives me to school

So, tell me, what else can I do?
I bought my fake ID for you

She told me to meet her there
I can't afford the bus fare
I'm not old enough for her
I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen
You got me waiting in a queue
For a bar I can't get into
I'm not old enough for you
I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen

In my bedroom thinking of you
Your pictures in my private folder
I know one day that I will hold her
I'll make my move when I get older
Make my move when I get older

She told me to meet her there
I can't afford the bus fare
I'm not old enough for her
I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen
You got me waiting in a queue
For a bar I can't get into
I'm not old enough for you
I'm just waiting till I'm eighteen

I'm so sick of waiting till I'm eighteen (Haha)

Credit

Produser: Zakk Cervini, Tommy English, Colin Brittain, dan John Feldmann

Penulis: Seton Daunt, Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, dan Richard “Biff” Stannard

Album: 5 Seconds of Summer

Genre: Pop Rock, Pop Punk

Fakta di balik lagu

Eighteen (18) merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Juni 2014 sebagai single kelima dalam album debutnya yang bertajuk 5 Seconds of Summer.

Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan cover lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Gempa Rusak Sejumlah Rumah Warga di Kabupaten Bandung Barat, Aktivitas Sesar Lokal Mengintai

Gempa Rusak Sejumlah Rumah Warga di Kabupaten Bandung Barat, Aktivitas Sesar Lokal Mengintai

14 November 2022, 19:07 WIB
Bawaslu: Kabupaten Bandung Jadi Daerah dengan Indeks Kerawanan Pemilu Tertinggi

Bawaslu: Kabupaten Bandung Jadi Daerah dengan Indeks Kerawanan Pemilu Tertinggi

14 November 2022, 16:13 WIB
UMK Cimahi 2023 Masih Belum Pasti, Disnaker Memprediksi Ada Kenaikan

UMK Cimahi 2023 Masih Belum Pasti, Disnaker Memprediksi Ada Kenaikan

14 November 2022, 15:52 WIB
5 Dokter Spesialis Kandungan yang Melayani Konsultasi Program Kehamilan di Bandung

5 Dokter Spesialis Kandungan yang Melayani Konsultasi Program Kehamilan di Bandung

14 November 2022, 13:13 WIB
Fakta-Fakta Karst Citatah di Bandung Barat, yang Memiliki Ikon Belati Tertancap

Fakta-Fakta Karst Citatah di Bandung Barat, yang Memiliki Ikon Belati Tertancap

14 November 2022, 11:30 WIB
Prakiraan Cuaca Wilayah Bandung Senin, 14 November 2022: Hujan Lebat Berpotensi Turun Mulai Siang hingga Sore

Prakiraan Cuaca Wilayah Bandung Senin, 14 November 2022: Hujan Lebat Berpotensi Turun Mulai Siang hingga Sore

14 November 2022, 06:50 WIB
Getaran Gempa di Purwakarta Terasa hingga Bandung Barat, Warga Khawatir Gempa Susulan

Getaran Gempa di Purwakarta Terasa hingga Bandung Barat, Warga Khawatir Gempa Susulan

14 November 2022, 06:00 WIB
Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung 13 November 2022: Hujan Intensitas Ringan hingga Lebat di Waktu Tertentu

Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung 13 November 2022: Hujan Intensitas Ringan hingga Lebat di Waktu Tertentu

13 November 2022, 06:14 WIB
Riwayat Pencarian Google di HP Pembunuh Mahasiswa Unpad Terungkap, Polisi Bongkar Fakta Terbaru

Riwayat Pencarian Google di HP Pembunuh Mahasiswa Unpad Terungkap, Polisi Bongkar Fakta Terbaru

12 November 2022, 17:17 WIB
Kronologi Lengkap Kasus Pembunuhan Mahasiswa Unpad, Detik-detik Pelaku Kabur Diungkap Saksi

Kronologi Lengkap Kasus Pembunuhan Mahasiswa Unpad, Detik-detik Pelaku Kabur Diungkap Saksi

12 November 2022, 16:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Mahasiswa Unpad yang Tewas Ditusuk Temannya Sempat Curhat di Medsos, Singgung Penyimpangan Seksual Pelaku
2

Link Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK in Jakarta, Member Blink Sudah Bisa Pesan Disini
3

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
4

Kematian Satu Keluarga di Kalideres Makin Janggal, Polisi Sita Buku dan Kalender dari TKP
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Mulai dari Babak Penyisihan Grup hingga Final
6

Kerabat dari Korban Tewas Kalideres Angkat Bicara, Bongkar Kondisi Perekonomian Keluarganya
7

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?
8

Prediksi Fulham vs Man United di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prakiraan Skor
9

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Beserta Jam Tayangnya
10

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Magelang

Pekan 17 Liga Inggris Mulai 26 Desember 2022, Ada Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pekan 17 Liga Inggris Mulai 26 Desember 2022, Ada Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

15 November 2022, 05:04 WIB

Cianjurpedia

  Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

  Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

15 November 2022, 05:02 WIB

Potensi Badung

Komisaris Arema FC Minta Akses, Tatang Dwi Arifianto: Kelangsung Hidup Banyak Pihak

Komisaris Arema FC Minta Akses, Tatang Dwi Arifianto: Kelangsung Hidup Banyak Pihak

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 15 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Orang Ketiga Berusaha Campuri Percintaanmu

Ramalan Zodiak 15 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Orang Ketiga Berusaha Campuri Percintaanmu

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022: Catat Ada Yehh Jadu, Mega Bollywood Billu Barber

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022: Catat Ada Yehh Jadu, Mega Bollywood Billu Barber

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Blora

Download Soal UAS Matematika Kelas 6 Semester 1 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban PDF Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Download Soal UAS Matematika Kelas 6 Semester 1 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban PDF Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan Weton Berikut ini diprediksi Bakal dihantam Rezeki Besar di Bulan Januari 2023!

Kumpulan Weton Berikut ini diprediksi Bakal dihantam Rezeki Besar di Bulan Januari 2023!

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 11 Halaman 170 Kurikulum Merdeka Penilaian Pengetahuan, Meneladani Jejak Para Ulama

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 11 Halaman 170 Kurikulum Merdeka Penilaian Pengetahuan, Meneladani Jejak Para Ulama

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022: Anda akan Menerima Dukungan Emosional dari Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022: Anda akan Menerima Dukungan Emosional dari Pasangan

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Info Temanggung

Disuruh Memilih antara Dua Mantan, Siapa Pilihan Luna Maya? Yuk Intip Pilihannya

Disuruh Memilih antara Dua Mantan, Siapa Pilihan Luna Maya? Yuk Intip Pilihannya

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Capaian Pembelajaran Satu-Satunya Acuan yang Digunakan dalam Menyusun Program Intrakurikuler? Ini Jawabannya

Capaian Pembelajaran Satu-Satunya Acuan yang Digunakan dalam Menyusun Program Intrakurikuler? Ini Jawabannya

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pemalang

32 Kode Redeem Garena FF Free Fire Hari Ini 15 November 2022, Segera Klaim Gratis Skin dan Karakter

32 Kode Redeem Garena FF Free Fire Hari Ini 15 November 2022, Segera Klaim Gratis Skin dan Karakter

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Realita STTU

Kasus Dugaan Pembunuhan Pria di Bekasi Masih Didalami Polisi

Kasus Dugaan Pembunuhan Pria di Bekasi Masih Didalami Polisi

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, dan tvOne, Ada Film India 'Billu Barber'

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, dan tvOne, Ada Film India 'Billu Barber'

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Kebenaran Mungkin Muncul dalam Kehidupan Asmara

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Kebenaran Mungkin Muncul dalam Kehidupan Asmara

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Cistech Alpha Indonesia November 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Ini Syaratnya

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Cistech Alpha Indonesia November 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Ini Syaratnya

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Film Cliffhanger dan Jomblo2 Bahagia

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Film Cliffhanger dan Jomblo2 Bahagia

15 November 2022, 04:59 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022 2022 Ada Billu Barber, Gopi Dan Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022 2022 Ada Billu Barber, Gopi Dan Bintang Samudera

15 November 2022, 04:53 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 15 November 2022: Drama Korea Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 15 November 2022: Drama Korea Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

15 November 2022, 04:53 WIB

Portal Sulut

Masa Sanggah PPPK Guru 2022, 10 Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta P1, P2, P3 dan Umum

Masa Sanggah PPPK Guru 2022, 10 Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta P1, P2, P3 dan Umum

15 November 2022, 04:52 WIB

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Radha Krishna, Yehh Jadu, dan Naagin 3

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Radha Krishna, Yehh Jadu, dan Naagin 3

15 November 2022, 04:50 WIB

Utara Times

5 Weton yang Bakal Bangkit dan Kaya Raya Mendadak di Tahun 2023, Siapa Saja?

5 Weton yang Bakal Bangkit dan Kaya Raya Mendadak di Tahun 2023, Siapa Saja?

15 November 2022, 04:50 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Belajar Merupakan Proses Membangun Pengetahuan Baru dan Dilakukan Sendiri Oleh Murid? Ini Jawabannya

Belajar Merupakan Proses Membangun Pengetahuan Baru dan Dilakukan Sendiri Oleh Murid? Ini Jawabannya

15 November 2022, 04:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ada Banyak Hadiah, Klaim Sekarang Juga Kode Redeem Aktif Modern Warships Selasa, 15 November 2022

Ada Banyak Hadiah, Klaim Sekarang Juga Kode Redeem Aktif Modern Warships Selasa, 15 November 2022

15 November 2022, 04:50 WIB