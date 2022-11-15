Lirik Dizzy – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dizzy – Goo Goo Dolls
You're cynical and beautiful
You always make a scene
You're monochrome delirious
You're nothing that you seem
I'm drownin' in your vanity
Your laugh is your disease
You're dirty and you're sweet
You know you're everything to me
Everything you are
Falls from the sky like a star
Everything you are
Whatever ever you want
I wanna kick at the machine
That made you piss away you dreams
Tear down your defenses
'Til there's nothing there but me
You're angry when you're beautiful
Your love is such a tease
I'm drowning in your dizzy noise
I wanna feel you scream
Everything you are
Falls from the sky like a star
Everything you are
Whatever ever you want
Everything you are
Falls from the sky like a star
Everything you are
Whatever ever you want
Everything you are
Whatever ever you want
Whatever ever you want
Whatever ever you want
Credit
Artis: Goo Goo Dolls
