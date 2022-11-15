Lirik Dizzy – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dizzy – Goo Goo Dolls

You're cynical and beautiful

You always make a scene

You're monochrome delirious

You're nothing that you seem

I'm drownin' in your vanity

Your laugh is your disease

You're dirty and you're sweet

You know you're everything to me

Everything you are

Falls from the sky like a star

Everything you are

Whatever ever you want

I wanna kick at the machine

That made you piss away you dreams

Tear down your defenses

'Til there's nothing there but me

You're angry when you're beautiful

Your love is such a tease

I'm drowning in your dizzy noise

I wanna feel you scream

Everything you are

Falls from the sky like a star

Everything you are

Whatever ever you want

Everything you are

Falls from the sky like a star

Everything you are

Whatever ever you want

Everything you are

Whatever ever you want

Whatever ever you want

Whatever ever you want

Credit

Artis: Goo Goo Dolls