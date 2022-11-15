Lirik Dizzy – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 02:14 WIB
Goo Goo Dolls.
Goo Goo Dolls. /Spotify/The Goo Goo Dolls

Lirik Lagu Dizzy – Goo Goo Dolls

You're cynical and beautiful
You always make a scene
You're monochrome delirious
You're nothing that you seem
I'm drownin' in your vanity
Your laugh is your disease
You're dirty and you're sweet
You know you're everything to me

Everything you are
Falls from the sky like a star
Everything you are
Whatever ever you want

I wanna kick at the machine
That made you piss away you dreams
Tear down your defenses
'Til there's nothing there but me
You're angry when you're beautiful
Your love is such a tease
I'm drowning in your dizzy noise
I wanna feel you scream

Everything you are
Falls from the sky like a star
Everything you are
Whatever ever you want

Everything you are
Falls from the sky like a star
Everything you are
Whatever ever you want

Everything you are
Whatever ever you want
Whatever ever you want
Whatever ever you want

Credit

Artis: Goo Goo Dolls

