Lirik Lagu Breakfast In Bed – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breakfast In Bed – UB40
You've been crying, your face is a mess
Come in baby, you can dry the tears on my dress
She's hurt you again, I can tell
Oh, I know that look so well
Don't be shy, we've been here before
Pull your shoes, lie down and I will lock the door
And no one has to know, I've come here again
Knowing it'll be like it's always been before
Breakfast in bed, kisses for me
You don't have to say, you love me
Breakfast in bed, love can make you sing
What's your hurry, please don't hit and run
We can let her wait, my darling, it's been so long
Since you've had me here, I've returned again
Darling, it will be like it's always been before
Breakfast in bed, kisses for me
You don't have to say, you love me
Breakfast in bed, love can make you sing
Hang on me
Breakfast in bed, kisses for me
You don't have to say, you love me
Breakfast in bed, kisses for me
You don't have to say, you love me
Breakfast in bed, kisses for me
You don't have to say
Artikel Pilihan