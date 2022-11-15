Lirik Lagu Breakfast In Bed – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breakfast In Bed – UB40

You've been crying, your face is a mess

Come in baby, you can dry the tears on my dress

She's hurt you again, I can tell

Oh, I know that look so well

Don't be shy, we've been here before

Pull your shoes, lie down and I will lock the door

And no one has to know, I've come here again

Knowing it'll be like it's always been before

Breakfast in bed, kisses for me

You don't have to say, you love me

Breakfast in bed, love can make you sing

What's your hurry, please don't hit and run

We can let her wait, my darling, it's been so long

Since you've had me here, I've returned again

Darling, it will be like it's always been before

Breakfast in bed, kisses for me

You don't have to say, you love me

Breakfast in bed, love can make you sing

Hang on me

Breakfast in bed, kisses for me

You don't have to say, you love me

Breakfast in bed, kisses for me

You don't have to say, you love me

Breakfast in bed, kisses for me

You don't have to say