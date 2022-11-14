Lirik Lagu Remember Me - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Remember Me - Prince Husein

Found myself all written in your heart

I stole you from the life I tear apart

I still feel all the ruins in my head

I'm out of breath from all the things I said

Please, forgive me for my past

I know we're not meant to last

Remember me

Place me deep inside of your memory

I only wanted you to just remember me

The one who makes you feel

Like it's so hard to live

Won't you just

Remember me

Remember me

Remember

You led me to the bright side of the grey (Remember me)

Then I went back to all my selffish ways, owh-oh

Please, forgive me for my past

I know we're not meant to last

Remember me

Place me deep inside of your memory

I only wanted you to just remember me

The one who makes you feel

Like it's so hard to live

And I will crawl again

To make you whole again

And I will put my heart somewhere else

So you will love again

So

Remember me

Hope you find a person that will set you free

I only wanted you to just remember me

Hope you end up with the soul

You long to be