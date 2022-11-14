Lirik Lagu Remember Me - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Remember Me - Prince Husein
Found myself all written in your heart
I stole you from the life I tear apart
I still feel all the ruins in my head
I'm out of breath from all the things I said
Please, forgive me for my past
I know we're not meant to last
Remember me
Place me deep inside of your memory
I only wanted you to just remember me
The one who makes you feel
Like it's so hard to live
Won't you just
Remember me
Remember me
Remember
You led me to the bright side of the grey (Remember me)
Then I went back to all my selffish ways, owh-oh
Please, forgive me for my past
I know we're not meant to last
Remember me
Place me deep inside of your memory
I only wanted you to just remember me
The one who makes you feel
Like it's so hard to live
And I will crawl again
To make you whole again
And I will put my heart somewhere else
So you will love again
So
Remember me
Hope you find a person that will set you free
I only wanted you to just remember me
Hope you end up with the soul
You long to be
Artikel Pilihan