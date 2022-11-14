Lirik Naked – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Naked ­– Goo Goo Dolls

Yeah I'm fadin' And I call out No one hears me

Never been, never felt, never thought I'd say a word

Weighed down, Say it now

You're naked inside your fear

Can't take back all those years

Shots in the dark from empty guns

Never heard by anyone

Never heard by anyone

Yeah I'm hiding in the fallout

Now I'm wasted They don't need me, don't want me, don't hear a word I say

Weighed down, Say it now

You're naked inside your fear

Can't take back all those years

Shots in the dark from empty guns

Never heard by anyone

Never heard by anyone

Inside your head

No one's there

And I don't think I'll ever be

And I don't care

You're naked inside your fear

Can't take back all those years

Shots in the dark from empty guns

Never heard by anyone

Never heard by anyone