Lirik Naked – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Naked – Goo Goo Dolls
Yeah I'm fadin' And I call out No one hears me
Never been, never felt, never thought I'd say a word
Weighed down, Say it now
You're naked inside your fear
Can't take back all those years
Shots in the dark from empty guns
Never heard by anyone
Never heard by anyone
Yeah I'm hiding in the fallout
Now I'm wasted They don't need me, don't want me, don't hear a word I say
Weighed down, Say it now
You're naked inside your fear
Can't take back all those years
Shots in the dark from empty guns
Never heard by anyone
Never heard by anyone
Inside your head
No one's there
And I don't think I'll ever be
And I don't care
You're naked inside your fear
Can't take back all those years
Shots in the dark from empty guns
Never heard by anyone
Never heard by anyone
