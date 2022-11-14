Lirik Lagu Give Me Everything – Pitbull feat Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Nayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Give Me Everything

Me not working hard?

Yeah, right, picture that with a Kodak

Or better yet, go to Times Square

Take a picture of me with a Kodak

Took my life from negative to positive

I just want y'all to know that

And tonight, let's enjoy life

Pitbull, Nayer, Ne-yo, that's right

Tonight I want all of you tonight

Give me everything tonight

For all we know, we might not get tomorrow

Let's do it tonight

Don't care what they say

Or the games they play

Nothing is enough

'Til they handle love (let's do it tonight)

I want you tonight

I want you to stay

I want you tonight

Grab somebody sexy, tell 'em hey (hey)

Give me everything tonight (hey)

Give me everything tonight (hey)

Give me everything tonight (hey)

Give me everything tonight

Take advantage of tonight (yeah)

'Cause tomorrow I'm off to do battle, perform for princess

But tonight, I can make you my queen

And make love to you endless

It's insane the way the name growin'

Money keep flowin', hustlers move beside us

So I'm tip-toein, ' to keep flowin'

I got it locked up like Lindsay Lohan

Put it on my life, baby

I'll make you feel right, baby

Can't promise tomorrow

But I promise tonight (dale)

Excuse me (excuse me)

And I might drink a little more than I should tonight (tonight)

And I might take you home with me if I could tonight (tonight)

And baby, I'ma make you feel so good tonight

'Cause we might not get tomorrow

Tonight I want all of you tonight

Give me everything tonight

For all we know, we might not get tomorrow

Let's do it tonight