Lirik Lagu Give Me Everything – Pitbull feat Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Nayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 November 2022, 02:16 WIB
Pitbull.
Pitbull.

Lirik Lagu Give Me Everything

Me not working hard?
Yeah, right, picture that with a Kodak
Or better yet, go to Times Square
Take a picture of me with a Kodak
Took my life from negative to positive
I just want y'all to know that
And tonight, let's enjoy life
Pitbull, Nayer, Ne-yo, that's right

Tonight I want all of you tonight
Give me everything tonight
For all we know, we might not get tomorrow
Let's do it tonight

Don't care what they say
Or the games they play
Nothing is enough
'Til they handle love (let's do it tonight)
I want you tonight
I want you to stay
I want you tonight

Grab somebody sexy, tell 'em hey (hey)
Give me everything tonight (hey)
Give me everything tonight (hey)
Give me everything tonight (hey)
Give me everything tonight

Take advantage of tonight (yeah)
'Cause tomorrow I'm off to do battle, perform for princess
But tonight, I can make you my queen
And make love to you endless
It's insane the way the name growin'
Money keep flowin', hustlers move beside us
So I'm tip-toein, ' to keep flowin'
I got it locked up like Lindsay Lohan

Put it on my life, baby
I'll make you feel right, baby
Can't promise tomorrow
But I promise tonight (dale)

Excuse me (excuse me)
And I might drink a little more than I should tonight (tonight)
And I might take you home with me if I could tonight (tonight)
And baby, I'ma make you feel so good tonight
'Cause we might not get tomorrow

Tonight I want all of you tonight
Give me everything tonight
For all we know, we might not get tomorrow
Let's do it tonight

