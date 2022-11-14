Lirik Lagu Shinigami Eyes - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Shinigami Eyes - Grimes

Have you got your Shinigami eyes on?

Are you ready to die?

Got my Shinigami eyes on

Everything is fine

Got my Shinigami eyes

Are you ready to die?

Got my Shinigami eyes on

Everything is fine

Got my Shinigami eyes on you

And young men's love doth lie

Never in their hearts

Only in their eyes

And I'm so fucking high

Rent-free in your head

Missing from your bed

I know your secrets, everything, oh

Are you ready to die?

Got my Shinigami eyes on

Everything is fine

Got my Shinigami eyes

Are you ready to die?

Got my Shinigami eyes on

Everything is fine

Got my Shinigami eyes on you

But you like me the most

You follow me the most

I'm the queen on the chess board

And the red upon the rose

And you like me the most

You follow me the most

I'm the queen on every chessboard

I'm the setting that you export

And you can't say no

And everything is fine

Got my Shinigami eyes on

Are you ready to die?

Got my Shinigami eyes on you

Are you ready to die?

Got my Shinigami eyes on

Everything is fine

Got my Shinigami eyes

Are you ready to die?

Got my Shinigami eyes on

Everything is fine

Got my Shinigami eyes

Are you ready to die?

Got my Shinigami eyes on

Everything is fine

Got my Shinigami eyes

Are you ready to die?

Got my Shinigami eyes on

Everything is fine

Got my Shinigami eyes on you

Artis: Grimes

Album: Shinigami Eyes

Penulis lagu: Carlo Montagnese, Claire Elise Boucher

Shinigami Eyes adalah single dari penyanyi, produser, dan artis visual yang bernama panggung Grimes. Grimes yang memiliki nama asli Claire Elise Boucher adalah penyanyi asal Kanada yang sering membawakan konsep futuristik.

Terdapat fakta menarik untuk single Shinigami Eyes, secara khusus Grimes mengajak Jennie BLACKPINK untuk berkolaborasi. Video musik dari lagu ini mengusung konsep futuristik dengan trippy visual, Grimes sendiri menggunakan kostum dengan konsep elf yang terinspirasi manga asal Jepang.

Lagu Shinigami Eyes sendiri memang terinspirasi dari Death Note, manga asal Jepang yang sangat terkenal. Grimes mengambil tema tersebut untuk dijadikan lagu yang bertemakan Shinigami Eyes. (Gia Ananda)***