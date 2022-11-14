Lirik Lagu Shinigami Eyes - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Shinigami Eyes - Grimes.
Lirik lagu Shinigami Eyes - Grimes. /YouTube/GrimesVEVO

Shinigami Eyes - Grimes

Have you got your Shinigami eyes on?
Are you ready to die?
Got my Shinigami eyes on
Everything is fine
Got my Shinigami eyes
Are you ready to die?
Got my Shinigami eyes on
Everything is fine
Got my Shinigami eyes on you
And young men's love doth lie
Never in their hearts
Only in their eyes
And I'm so fucking high
Rent-free in your head
Missing from your bed
I know your secrets, everything, oh
Are you ready to die?
Got my Shinigami eyes on
Everything is fine
Got my Shinigami eyes
Are you ready to die?
Got my Shinigami eyes on
Everything is fine
Got my Shinigami eyes on you
But you like me the most
You follow me the most
I'm the queen on the chess board
And the red upon the rose
And you like me the most
You follow me the most
I'm the queen on every chessboard
I'm the setting that you export
And you can't say no
And everything is fine
Got my Shinigami eyes on
Are you ready to die?
Got my Shinigami eyes on you
Are you ready to die?
Got my Shinigami eyes on
Everything is fine
Got my Shinigami eyes
Are you ready to die?
Got my Shinigami eyes on
Everything is fine
Got my Shinigami eyes
Are you ready to die?
Got my Shinigami eyes on
Everything is fine
Got my Shinigami eyes
Are you ready to die?
Got my Shinigami eyes on
Everything is fine
Got my Shinigami eyes on you

Artis: Grimes
Album: Shinigami Eyes
Penulis lagu: Carlo Montagnese, Claire Elise Boucher

Shinigami Eyes adalah single dari penyanyi, produser, dan artis visual yang bernama panggung Grimes. Grimes yang memiliki nama asli Claire Elise Boucher adalah penyanyi asal Kanada yang sering membawakan konsep futuristik.

Terdapat fakta menarik untuk single Shinigami Eyes, secara khusus Grimes mengajak Jennie BLACKPINK untuk berkolaborasi. Video musik dari lagu ini mengusung konsep futuristik dengan trippy visual, Grimes sendiri menggunakan kostum dengan konsep elf yang terinspirasi manga asal Jepang.

Lagu Shinigami Eyes sendiri memang terinspirasi dari Death Note, manga asal Jepang yang sangat terkenal. Grimes mengambil tema tersebut untuk dijadikan lagu yang bertemakan Shinigami Eyes. (Gia Ananda)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

