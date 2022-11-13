Lirik Lagu X - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu X - Chris Brown.
Lirik lagu X - Chris Brown.

X - Chris Brown

If you're only as good as the company you keep
Then I'mma blame you for what they say about me
(Free your mind, and let your conscience be free)
When I was by myself I was fast asleep
Since you came around I've been up for weeks
(Free your mind, and let your conscience be free)
Yi-yi-yikes I've been with the wrong crowd
I can make you a believer, if I turn the nonsense down
I keep my secrets in a safehouse, better if I don't speak
Devil's tryna tempt me, they just outline my shape out
Place me at the crime scene
I can see from this high up, you ain't got a heart girl
Privacy is for the cheater obviously you're deceiving
I know
I know just who you are
You put me on lay away
You just love to heart shop
I think that it's over
I think that it's over
I swear to God I'm moving on
(Mm, back up)
I ain't go back no more, I ain't go back no more
I ain't go back no more, I ain't go back no more
(I ain't tripping of you you you you)
I ain't go back no more, I ain't go back no more
(I ain't tripping of you you you)
I ain't go back no more, I ain't go back no more
You just start a fight, I ain't fighting back I'm cool with it
I, simply came here to party
Why, would I trip off that bullshit, when I'm on that good shit
I swear to God I'm moving on
(Mm, back up)
Substitute love for a better thing
I deal with my pain like a lonely child
I didn't build these walls for you to piss all on my past oh
Go ahead burn it down, I'mma build me another one
All these clouds
I know
I know just who you are
You put me on lay away
You just love to heart shop
I think that it's over
I think that it's over
I swear to God I'm moving on
(Mm, back up)
I ain't go back no more, I ain't go back no more
I ain't go back no more, I ain't go back no more
(I ain't tripping of you you you you)
I ain't go back no more, I ain't go back no more
(I ain't tripping of you you you)
I ain't go back no more, I ain't go back no more
You just start a fight, I ain't fighting back I'm cool with it
I, simply came here to party
Why, would I trip off that bullshit, when I'm on that good shit
I swear to God I'm moving on
(Mm, back up)
(Mm, back up)

Credit

Album: X
Dirilis: 2014
Artis: Chris Brown
Penulis lagu: Christopher Maurice Brown, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Amber Denise Streeter, Dewain Nevins Whitmore, Leon D. Youngblood, Andrew Fitzgerald Swanson

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

X merupakan lagu pertama sekaligus lagu utama dari album studio keenam Chris Brown, X.

Melalui lagu X, Chris Brown menyanyikan lagu tentang bergerak maju dari seorang gadis yang telah bermain-main dengan hatinya.

Kendati demikian, Chris Brown menjelaskan bahwa lagu ini bisa memiliki arti untuk siapapun, asalkan mengenai penolakan. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***

