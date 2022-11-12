Lirik Lagu Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 November 2022, 02:52 WIB
Jimi Hendrix.
Jimi Hendrix. /Tangkapan layar Spotify

Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix

Purple haze all in my brain
Lately things don't seem the same
Actin' funny, but I don't know why
'Scuse me while I kiss the sky

Purple haze all around
Don't know if I'm comin' up or down
Am I happy or in misery?
Whatever it is, that girl put a spell on me

Help me
Help me
Oh, no, no

Hammerin'
Talkin' 'bout heart 'n' s-soul
I'm talkin' about hard stuff
If everybody's still around, fluff and ease, if
So far out my mind
Something's happening, something's happening

Ooo, ahhh
Ooo, ahhh
Ooo, ahhh
Ooo, ahhh, yeah!

Purple haze all in my eyes, uhh
Don't know if it's day or night
You got me blowin', blowin' my mind
Is it tomorrow or just the end of time?

Ooh
Help me
Ahh, yea-yeah, purple haze, yeah
Oh, no, oh
Oh, help me
Tell me, baby, tell me
I can't go on like this
You're makin' me blow my mind, mama
N-no, nooo
No, it's painful, baby

Album: Are You Experienced
Artis: Jimi Hendrix
Dirilis: 1967
Genre: Classic Rock

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

