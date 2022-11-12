Lirik Lagu Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix

Purple haze all in my brain

Lately things don't seem the same

Actin' funny, but I don't know why

'Scuse me while I kiss the sky

Purple haze all around

Don't know if I'm comin' up or down

Am I happy or in misery?

Whatever it is, that girl put a spell on me

Help me

Help me

Oh, no, no

Hammerin'

Talkin' 'bout heart 'n' s-soul

I'm talkin' about hard stuff

If everybody's still around, fluff and ease, if

So far out my mind

Something's happening, something's happening

Ooo, ahhh

Ooo, ahhh

Ooo, ahhh

Ooo, ahhh, yeah!

Purple haze all in my eyes, uhh

Don't know if it's day or night

You got me blowin', blowin' my mind

Is it tomorrow or just the end of time?

Ooh

Help me

Ahh, yea-yeah, purple haze, yeah

Oh, no, oh

Oh, help me

Tell me, baby, tell me

I can't go on like this

You're makin' me blow my mind, mama

N-no, nooo

No, it's painful, baby

Album: Are You Experienced

Artis: Jimi Hendrix

Dirilis: 1967

Genre: Classic Rock