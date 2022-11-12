Lirik Lagu My Medicine – The Pretty Reckless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Medicine – The Pretty Reckless

Somebody mixed my medicine

Somebody mixed my medicine

Well you hurt where you sleep and you sleep where you lie

Now you're in deep and now you're gonna cry

Got a woman to your left

And a boy to your right

You start to sweat so

Hold me tight 'cause

Somebody mixed my medicine

I don't know what I'm on

Somebody mixed my medicine

Now baby its all gone

Somebody mixed my medicine

And somebody's in my head again

And somebody mixed my medicine again, again

Well I drink what you leak and I smoke what you sigh

See you cross the room with that look in your eye

Got a man to his left and a girl to his right

You start to sweat so

Hold me tight 'cause

Somebody mixed my medicine

I don't know what I'm on

Somebody mixed my medicine

Now baby its all gone

Somebody mixed my medicine

Somebody's in my head again

And somebody mixed my medicine again, again

There's a tiger in the room and a baby in the closet

Pour another drink mom I don't even want it

Then I turn around and think I see someone that looks like you

Well you hurt where you sleep and you sleep where you lie

Now you're in deep and now you're gonna cry

Got a woman to your left

And a boy to your right

You start to sweat so

Hold me tight 'cause

Somebody mixed my medicine

I don't know what I'm on

Somebody mixed my medicine

Now baby its all gone

Somebody mixed my medicine

Somebody's in my head again again

And somebody mixed my medicine

Again, again, again

Again, again, again

Again, again, again

Somebody mixed my medicine

Somebody mixed my medicine

Somebody mixed my medicine

