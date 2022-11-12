Lirik Lagu My Medicine – The Pretty Reckless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Medicine – The Pretty Reckless
Somebody mixed my medicine
Somebody mixed my medicine
Well you hurt where you sleep and you sleep where you lie
Now you're in deep and now you're gonna cry
Got a woman to your left
And a boy to your right
You start to sweat so
Hold me tight 'cause
Somebody mixed my medicine
I don't know what I'm on
Somebody mixed my medicine
Now baby its all gone
Somebody mixed my medicine
And somebody's in my head again
And somebody mixed my medicine again, again
Well I drink what you leak and I smoke what you sigh
See you cross the room with that look in your eye
Got a man to his left and a girl to his right
You start to sweat so
Hold me tight 'cause
Somebody mixed my medicine
I don't know what I'm on
Somebody mixed my medicine
Now baby its all gone
Somebody mixed my medicine
Somebody's in my head again
And somebody mixed my medicine again, again
There's a tiger in the room and a baby in the closet
Pour another drink mom I don't even want it
Then I turn around and think I see someone that looks like you
Well you hurt where you sleep and you sleep where you lie
Now you're in deep and now you're gonna cry
Got a woman to your left
And a boy to your right
You start to sweat so
Hold me tight 'cause
Somebody mixed my medicine
I don't know what I'm on
Somebody mixed my medicine
Now baby its all gone
Somebody mixed my medicine
Somebody's in my head again again
And somebody mixed my medicine
Again, again, again
Again, again, again
Again, again, again
Somebody mixed my medicine
Somebody mixed my medicine
Somebody mixed my medicine
