Lirik Lagu Luck Be a Lady – Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Luck Be a Lady – Frank Sinatra

They call you Lady Luck

But there is room for doubt

At times, you've had a very unlady-like way of running out

You're on this date with me

The Pickens have been lush

And yet before this evening is over

You might give me the brush

You might forget your manners

You might refuse to stay

And so the best that I can do is pray

Luck be a lady tonight

Luck be a lady tonight

Luck if you've ever been a lady to begin with, luck be a lady tonight

Luck let a gentleman see

How nice a dame you can be

I know the way you've treated other guys you've been with

Luck, be a lady with me

A lady doesn't leave her escort

It isn't fair, it isn't nice

A lady doesn't wander all over the room

And blow on some other guy's dice

Let's keep this party polite

Never get out of my sight

Stick me with me baby, I'm the fella you came in with

Luck, be a lady tonight

Luck, let a gentleman see

Just how nice, how nice a dame you can be

I know the way you've treated other guys you've been with

Luck be a lady with me

A lady doesn't leave her escort

It isn't fair, and it's not nice

A lady doesn't wander all over the room

And blow on some other guy's dice

So let's keep the party polite

Never get out of my sight

Stick with me baby, I'm the guy that you came in with

Luck be a lady

Luck be a lady

Luck be a lady, tonight

