Lirik Lagu Luck Be a Lady – Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Frank Sinatra.
Frank Sinatra. /Tangkap layar YouTube/Frank Sinatra

Luck Be a Lady – Frank Sinatra

They call you Lady Luck
But there is room for doubt
At times, you've had a very unlady-like way of running out
You're on this date with me
The Pickens have been lush
And yet before this evening is over
You might give me the brush

You might forget your manners
You might refuse to stay
And so the best that I can do is pray

Luck be a lady tonight
Luck be a lady tonight
Luck if you've ever been a lady to begin with, luck be a lady tonight

Luck let a gentleman see
How nice a dame you can be
I know the way you've treated other guys you've been with
Luck, be a lady with me

A lady doesn't leave her escort
It isn't fair, it isn't nice
A lady doesn't wander all over the room
And blow on some other guy's dice
Let's keep this party polite
Never get out of my sight
Stick me with me baby, I'm the fella you came in with
Luck, be a lady tonight

Luck, let a gentleman see
Just how nice, how nice a dame you can be
I know the way you've treated other guys you've been with
Luck be a lady with me

A lady doesn't leave her escort
It isn't fair, and it's not nice
A lady doesn't wander all over the room
And blow on some other guy's dice
So let's keep the party polite
Never get out of my sight
Stick with me baby, I'm the guy that you came in with
Luck be a lady
Luck be a lady
Luck be a lady, tonight

